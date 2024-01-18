One of South Africa's top-performing matriculants from the Class of 2023, Nomfundo Mthembu, received an opportunity of a lifetime

The young woman was invited to the Ministerial Release of the 2023 National Senior Certificate Examination Results

There, she and her parents will be hosted by the Department of Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga

Nomfundo was among the learners invited to the 2023 Ministerial NSC results release ceremony, where she'll be hosted by Angie Motshekga. Image: @nomfundo.5/TikTok, Phill Magakoe/Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

Nomfundo Mthembu, a top-performing 2023 matriculant, had the pleasure of being jetted off to the Ministerial Release of the 2023 National Senior Certificate Examination Results.

2023 matriculant invited to DBE results release

In a TikTok video, Nomfundo shared a glimpse of the exciting journey of being invited and flown to the prestigious event.

According to the Department of Basic Education, Minister Angie Motshekga will announce the results of the 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations at the Mosaïek Church in Randburg on 18 January 2024.

Motshekga will also host the learners and parents for a congratulatory breakfast on the morning of 18 January.

Nomfundo is one of those lucky but very deserving learners who will attend the event.

In her TikTok video, she is seen holding her plane ticket, being on the plane and posing with other students.

Mzansi in awe of the matriculant's opportunity

Mzansi applauded and praised the young woman for not only securing a spot at the prestigious academic event but also for prioritising her education and shining as an inspiration for many SA youth.

Maite replied:

"You're really living up to your name baby. Congratulations ❤❤❤❤."

Shawn Kobe responded:

"Well done!! Look at God."

Amahle Mgenge

Soooo happy for you."

Mohale TestimonyMC replied:

"Congratulations Nomfundo ❤️✨ We'll be looking at you guys today! ❤️✨. "

KuhlekonkeMayise commented:

"Usebenzile ntombazane congratulations ."

Cindy Radebe replied:

"Oh nkosiyami congratulations my love ♥️All the best on your studies."

Thandor_Success commented:

"Kuhle kodwa mtasekhy❤."

