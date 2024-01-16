South African academic star Khanya Mhlongo, deputy head prefect and Class of 2023 standout, has secured a coveted spot at Yale University to study economics

Khanya humbly attributes his success to divine blessings, his dedicated father, exceptional teachers, and supportive friends

The young man also acknowledged the crucial role of Hilton College in nurturing his potential

Khanya Mhlongo lands a coveted economics spot at Ivy League varsity, Yale University. Image: Hilton College

Source: Facebook

A South African academic overachiever, Khanya Mhlongo, has been offered a place at Yale, the private Ivy League research university in New Haven, Connecticut, to study economics.

Hilton prodigy soars to Yale

The fantastic news was shared by Khanya's high school, Hilton College, who were proud of their Class of 2023 prodigy and deputy head prefect.

Speaking on his Yale acceptance, Khanya said he was thankful to God for the opportunity.

"All I have achieved is due to his generosity and grace in my life more than due to my own merit. It was Christ who blessed me with a father who worked hard to send me to Hilton, with teachers who regularly went above and beyond the call of duty, and with friends who believed in me when I doubted myself.

"Special thanks to those behind the scenes - the support staff at Hilton, the housemasters and the admin staff - who contribute significantly to making Hilton a place where every boy can realise his potential. Yale would be a dream come true! But I will always miss Hilton and cherish the memories I made there."

Mzansi celebrates the matriculant's feat

Mzansi netizens were overjoyed to learn about a young South African being accepted to such an esteemed American university.

Mpendulo Mhlongo replied:

"Congratulations Khanya We give thanks to The Most High for His goodness towards you. May God continue to bless you and keep you wherever you go Njomane kaMgabhi."

Fundi Liphapang said:

"Congratulations Khanya, May God continue to be with you. You make your parents proud."

Cassal Bright Davis commented:

"A South African being accepted to Yale is an incredible feat!"

Itumeleng Mokganya said:

"Congratulations Khanya! May the good Lord continue to bless you and all that you put your hands to."

Jules Hermon wrote:

"Congratulations, what an incredible achievement ❤️."

Rowanne Pillay responded:

"Congratulations what a great achievement God bless you always."

