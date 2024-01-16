Medical student Liya (@hurricane.liya) went viral on TikTok for sharing her journey to becoming a doctor despite facing initial rejection from med school

Her video, showcasing her preparation for her gynae rotation, encouraged high school graduates not to let university application outcomes define their dreams

Liya's message resonated with many facing similar rejections, sparking discussions about perseverance and alternative paths to success

A woman shared how continued to chase her dream of becoming a doctor despite being rejected from med school. Image: @hurricane.liya

Source: TikTok

A young woman from Pretoria left many youngsters and students feeling hopeful and inspired after sharing a TikTok video of her academic challenges.

Student faces rejection with resilience

A video shared by Liya (@hurricane.liya) shows her getting dressed before the mirror in her medical scrubs and armed with her stethoscope.

In the post, Liya briefly shared that she was getting ready for her fourth-year gynae rotation despite being rejected from medical school when she applied back in high school. She emphasised that the rejection was not the end of the world as she eventually got into medical school by means of an internal course transfer after her first year of university.

"A reminder to the matrics of 2023 to never give up on your dreams, regardless of the response you get from universities this month. A rejection letter is a speed bump, not a dead end," Liya captioned her post.

Liya's inspires other students

Liya's story resonated with several netizens and inspired many others who had experienced rejection from universities they had hoped to attend.

heyitsyagurlkwisten wrote:

"Needed this Tuks just rejected me ."

Hlompho responded:

"Wishing this for myself one day ."

HeckinBeep said:

"Fighting for this to be me. I made the mistake of not going to up worrying about my marks not being good enough for mid-year."

Nolan_Reddy commented:

"It's just a minor setback to a major comeback. You've just got to believe!"

TM|LIFESTYLE + TRAVEL said:

"You are the reason people out there keep fighting for their dreams."

Lebohang L commented:

"Girl. How did you do it?."

Doctor celebrates a whirlwind of victories

In another story, Briefly News reported that a focused and faithful South African woman is winning at life one accomplishment at a time.

Qualified doctor @lollygitywa1 took to social media to share her fantastic career and personal milestones.

In a TikTok video, @lollygitywa1 is seen beaming in her car as she reveals that she graduated from medical school, moved to a new province, started a new job, and will soon be moving into her first home.

