Nonku Williams opened up about her secret to staying young and snatched

The Real Housewives of Durban star credited Botox as her beauty secret while praising her surgeon for her amazing work

Nonku's post received mixed reactions from netizens; where some encouraged her, while others dragged her

‘RHOD’s Nonku Williams opened up about her secret to maintaining youthful skin. Images: nonku_williams

Nonku Williams is a proud advocate for cosmetic surgery. The Real Housewives of Durban star shared the secret to her youthful appearance - Botox, saying she spares no expense to staying snatched and wrinkle-free.

Nonku Williams opens up about Botox

Our girl Nonku Williams isn't ashamed to admit that she had some work done. Besides, she gave fans a front-row seat when she went under the knife.

Now, it seems the socialite is taking things to the top after bragging about getting Botox. Nonku shared a video of herself getting some work done to remove the wrinkles on her forehead and her under eyes:

"Embrace the glow-up journey! There’s nothing wrong with a little self-care, and maintenance treatments like Botox can be your secret weapon to looking and feeling your absolute best."

"Remember, beauty is personal, and so is the choice to indulge in a little pampering. So here’s to embracing the glow, owning your story, and feeling fabulous every step of the way!"

Mzansi weighs in on Nonku Williams' surgery

Of course, netizens had a lot to say, and many criticised Nonku for getting cosmetic surgery. Previously, online users trolled the media personality for editing a photo to make her waist appear smaller.

makhosazana_ndabezitha said:

"That's all Jojo's fault. Jojo Robinson, when I catch you?"

phindile9950 felt disappointed:

"There goes that natural beauty, wee!"

simtuse wrote:

"This is fast becoming an addiction. You are perfect the way you are, there's absolutely no need for all this. there is nothing wrong with aging; embrace it!!!!"

nomcebokamabaso posted:

"Michael Jackson loading."

Meanwhile, some netizens encouraged Nonku to do what made her happy, whereas others complained about not having the funds for some self-correction:

sly_mthembu advised:

"Let a person do what makes them happy with their own money."

nondu_mangwane said:

"Me when I have money, needles everywhere!"

kgaugelomahole wrote:

"Our empty pockets are making us nasty!"

simplytshepiso posted:

"Do you babe, whatever makes you happy!"

Nonku Williams' ex gets married

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nonku Williams' ex, Rough Diamond allegedly marrying his girlfriend.

Netizens were concerned that Rough Diamond, real name Dumisani Ndlazi, would swindle his new bride:

Teevengg said:

"Bag secured for RD."

