The dance sensation Skomota made headlines once again on social media after he froze while performing

A video of the star jamming while performing was shared online, and the clip quickly went viral

Many netizens made fun of the dance sensation, with some saying that he had lost his network

Dance sensation Skomota froze while performing. Image: @Motheo2009, @JuxYogi

TikTokker Skomota, real name Ngwana Sesi became the talk of the town once again after another video of him performing trended on social media.

Skomota freezes during his performance

It seems like the viral dance sensation has been exhausted and needs some rest. This was after the star trended online after a video of him freezing while he was performing at a certain event.

This video was shared after the star had cancelled his bookings due to allegations that he had a financial dispute with his manager, Moruti Wa Dikota.

The Twitter (X) user @Ori_RSA shared the video of Skomota on his timeline and captioned it:

"Skomota losing network in front of his fans."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi makes fun of Skomota

Many netizens made fun of the dance sensation on social media after seeing the video of him freezing while performing. See some of the online reactions below:

@artist_nhlanhla joked:

"Invalid Sim Card Emergency Calls Only."

@ApheleleJody wrote:

"The network really did say , this is the end of our journey for now."

@SciyandaSithole said:

"His condition require him to rest longer and take naps even during the day."

@Dineo_Mos commented:

"Battery low please recharge."

@StheMthimkhulu responded:

"Uzofa emile lomfana."

@moabelo_tshepo made fun of Skomota:

"Network towers got affected by loadshedding. Please don't do that to Skomi komi."

@BeeCeeForty5 tweeted:

"His mind came back very quick as he check the notification from his manager hence he cut the performance short."

@Joji_D_Oracle mentioned:

"Skomota is like telkom mo'nice data, it's off and on."

@selbywayne1 replied:

"I have said it but people ignore the signs. The signal is lost there he needs medication and rest.... Reboot."

Skomota claims to have a pregnant wife

In more Skomota updates, Briefly News shared the dancer's claims that he has a pregnant wife whom he cannot care for with the money he is getting from his manager.

Mzansi supported Ngwana Sesi as he paused his bookings, hoping to resolve his issues with Moruti wa Dikota.

