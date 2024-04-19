A video of two work colleagues sharing their skhaftins with each other tugged at heartstring on social media

The TikTok footage of the work besties shows the close bond they share and brotherhood between them

South Africans were moved by the display of friendship, and many praised the duo for embodying the spirit of ubuntu

A video of work friends sharing their lunch meals warmed hearts. Image: @buhle_ghost

Source: TikTok

Footage of colleagues sharing meals during their lunch breaks grabbed Mzansi's attention. The men feasted on rice and chicken feet and on other days they split a sandwich and a seven colours meal.

Brotherly love on display

The scene shows the simple joy of companionship and mutual respect. One of the guys posted the video on his TikTok page @buhle_ghost. He affectionately refered to his colleague as his brother.

Video circualtes on TikTok

The video clocked more than 475,000 views. People loved seeing how the gents had each other's backs.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi marvels at work buddies

Many commented on the post, and shared stories of their supportive work buddies.

See a few reactions below:

@esamisiphoh stated:

"This is called ubuntu. ❤️❤️Lento esilahlekele abantu abaningi."

@mandumi posted:

"That's me and my friend if the other one is not there, ngathi omunye uyagula. "

@Feloew wrote:

"Funny I remember how my dad used to carry the biggest lunch box ever and refused to have only one meat till I visited his workplace."

@NandiswaMnukwa shared:

Me and my 45-year-old work friend. ❤️ He even makes coffee for me every morning."

@yanelisa mentioned:

"It's good to share but be careful who share with. Others can bring brown bread and Drink O'pop but are busy building face bricks emakhaya."

@NicoleMntungwa said:

"This reminds me of my male friend from work. We used to share everything ngisho igwinya. Oh I miss him, man."

@Winnie_Mbatha typed:

"Mina I don't trust anyone stina lesi."

@NtandoMabhida added:

"Oh bromance, this is beautiful "

Source: Briefly News