A TikTok user went out with his friends, and they took advantage of a restaurant special that was affordable

The guys in the friend group each had a plate full of food, and they dug in after paying a reasonable amount for it

Online users were curious to know which restaurant they went to, but the creator never gave an answer

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

One clip went viral as it showed that a group of pals were able to get lots of food for cheap. Many people were curious and wanted to get a good food plug.

A TikTok video shows friends enjoying an all-you-can-eat buffet, and Mzansipeeps were desperate to know the location. Image

Source: TikTok

The TikTok post of the friends received over 19 000 likes. Online users were fascinated by the video as they were curious to know more.

Friends meet up for food without breaking the bank

A TikTokker @bongiiiiiiiiii posted a video showing that his friends paid R60 for each plate to get access to an all-you-can-eat buffet. The video of their plates overflowing with food went viral. Watch the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Where did the friends in TikTok video go to eat the cheap buffet?

People love to see videos of people getting affordable items. TikTok viewers kept asking for the restaurant's name in the comments but got no response. Online users started accusing the creator of gatekeeping. Some people guessed that the friends went to eat at O'galitos in Centurion Mall.

Gomolemo commented:

"Yah vele it was all you can eat, s’bona ngama plate."

Godess wrote:

"Looks like leftovers."

tsepang added:

"Imagine gatekeeping iPlate ye R60. le snaks."

Pearl Keige guessed:

"O’galitos on Sundays until 12/13:00 I think."

YT: grace gates agreed:

"It’s O’Galito Restaurant. There’s one in Centurion Mall and Woodlands."

Bo Myataza wanted to know the location:

"Gate keeping is not make sure."

Khomotso Makhananesa applauded:

"Yeah you guys made sure hey, down to the last 10 cent…Respect"

Are South Africans appreciate helpful TikTok creators

People are always curious to know when others have found cheap alternatives. One woman told netizens where they could furnish their house for a lower price.

Mzansi fashion vlogger shares under R50 Mr Price accessories, SA claps for plug

Briefly News previously reported that what can you get for less than R50 nowadays? Well, this Mzansi fashion Tiktokker dropped a Mr Price accessories plug that will give you the look for less.

Times are tough! So, when a kind soul shares a plug like this that allows you to keep on trend and on budget, you get on it.

People flocked to the comment section to thank the lady for sharing this lit plug. Some shed a tear because their Mr Price didn’t have the item they were hoping for – better luck next time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News