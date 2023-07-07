This woman dropped a fashion plug that had many people running to their nearest Mr Price

You can’t get much for R50 these days, but TikTok user @dropdlive shared a video showing lit accessories for under R50

People thanked her for the cool plug and let the lady know that some of these items are really nice

What can you get for less than R50 nowadays? Well, this Mzansi fashion Tiktokker dropped a Mr Price accessories plug that will give you the look for less.

This awesome woman shared a video showing lit accessories for under R50. Image: TikTok / @dropdlive

Source: TikTok

Times are tough! So, when a kind soul shares a plug like this that allows you to keep on trend and on budget, you get on it.

Mzansi fashion Tiktokker shares under R50 accessories plug video

TikTok user @dropdlive shared a video in which she showed her followers some of the gorgeous accessories they can get from Mr Price for under R50.

From boujee jewellery sets to gorgeous watches, sis dropped all the good buys! Take a look:

Mzansi budget fashion lovers celebrated the invaluable plug

People flocked to the comment section to thank the lady for sharing this lit plug. Some shed a tear because their Mr Price didn’t have the item they were hoping for – better luck next time.

Read some of the comments:

Roseanne Trisha govender loved it:

“Wow, the cross earrings are the bomb.”

️️️ was grateful:

“These plugs are lit!”

ladytee_yummymommy was sad:

“In Taung, there's no such...... everything with its price.”

user1399636112559 wanted more deets:

“How much is the watch and bracelet set?”

