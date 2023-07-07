Mzansi Fashion Tiktokker Finds Under R50 Accessories at Mr Price, People Cheer for the Plug: “These Are Fire”
- This woman dropped a fashion plug that had many people running to their nearest Mr Price
- You can’t get much for R50 these days, but TikTok user @dropdlive shared a video showing lit accessories for under R50
- People thanked her for the cool plug and let the lady know that some of these items are really nice
What can you get for less than R50 nowadays? Well, this Mzansi fashion Tiktokker dropped a Mr Price accessories plug that will give you the look for less.
Times are tough! So, when a kind soul shares a plug like this that allows you to keep on trend and on budget, you get on it.
Mzansi fashion Tiktokker shares under R50 accessories plug video
TikTok user @dropdlive shared a video in which she showed her followers some of the gorgeous accessories they can get from Mr Price for under R50.
From boujee jewellery sets to gorgeous watches, sis dropped all the good buys! Take a look:
Mzansi budget fashion lovers celebrated the invaluable plug
People flocked to the comment section to thank the lady for sharing this lit plug. Some shed a tear because their Mr Price didn’t have the item they were hoping for – better luck next time.
Read some of the comments:
Roseanne Trisha govender loved it:
“Wow, the cross earrings are the bomb.”
️️️ was grateful:
“These plugs are lit!”
ladytee_yummymommy was sad:
“In Taung, there's no such...... everything with its price.”
user1399636112559 wanted more deets:
“How much is the watch and bracelet set?”
Source: Briefly News