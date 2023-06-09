One woman has become a fashion influencer by introducing stylish Zara clothes found in a shop in Durban

The lady guarantees exceptional clothing items at low prices, all from the luxury fashion label

Peeps were thankful to the fashionista for plugging them with this trendy store which has amazing clothes for sale

Woman shares Zara clothes factory prices in TikTok Video

Source: TikTok

In the city of Durban, a fashion-savvy woman has become the talk of the town by plugging SA with affordable, high-quality Zara clothing.

Woman shows off Durban store that delivers Zara clothing bliss

Fashion influencer Wendy Shozi did a TikTok video of a local shop that has become a style haven, offering fashion-forward individuals the opportunity to stay on-trend without breaking the bank.

Zara, renowned for its chic and contemporary designs, has long been a sought-after brand worldwide. However, accessing their products in South Africa often came with a hefty price tag. This woman saw an opportunity to bridge the gap, providing Mzansi with affordable Zara clothes in a store she found in West street, Durban.

Watch the video below:

Woman's Durban store brings Zara clothes to fashion-forward Mzansi

With an astute eye for fashion and a dedication to quality, the woman shows viewers a collection of Zara coats that cater to various tastes and styles.

Fashion-conscious individuals flood the comment section with questions:

@Lwazi_Majiks said:

"Aaawu sisi, I arrived there today and the prices wasn't R300 which you claimed. They said its R500. imagine I had to compromise."

@skyycyanda85 commented:

"Malini ijacket?"

@Dyanikazi said:

"Wait Abethu, wenzeni."

@sne said:

"I khona leathers jacket women."

@Sdulua commented:

"It the Zulu Commentary for me. Keep up the good work. It a fact, Durban girls rock."

@Calvinsthe said:

"Wow got to visit this store."

@Sam said:

"Thanks for the plug."

