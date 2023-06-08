One woman shared some of the gorgeous outfits that she put together from different South African shops

The lady showed people where to get the best trendy items in local stores such as Mr Price H&M and more

People commented on the TikTok video to let the stunner know that she looked amazing in everything

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Many people could not get enough after seeing how this lady dresses. The woman plugged people with the shops that gave her access to some trendy pieces.

A TikTok creator made videos of her outfits from clothes from Ackermans, Mr Price, H&M and more. Image: @buyies_closet

Source: TikTok

Peeps loved what they saw in the video garnered thousands of likes. Online users flooded the comments telling the lady that she has good taste.

Ackermans, Mr Price and H&M, named some of SA shops with cool items

A lady on TikTok @buyies_closet posted a video of what she titled fashion outfits dump. The stylish creator showed some of the outfits that she wore over some time. Detailing where she got most of the items, Buyie wrote in the video caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Shoes Ackermans 5. Pants mango, shirt mango and knitwear Foschini 6. The other white pants Mr Price, and the blue fit jeans H&M, turtleneck Pick n Pay."

TikTok viewers judge woman's winter outfits in viral video

Netizens enjoy seeing how beautiful women style themselves. Many people could not stop waving after seeing the women's impeccable outfits.

thee gem said:

"Girl, so classy yoh. One day."

Naledi Mama-Amo Ramo added:

"Mos wena onale outfit tsa the whole year."

Omuhle_ngezitho _zakhe commented:

"Ma'am, you need to take me by the hand siye eMall hle."

Audrey admitted:

"This I'd how I dress in my mind."

user6265625479585 complimented her:

"Love the style where do you buy your clothes?"

mvelase_buyi the creator, replied:

"Everywhere mostly on Superbalist."

Woman finds Mr Price, Edgars and Jet deals, stunner bags cheap boots and coat

Briefly News previously reported that a fashion influencer on TikTok had people interested in her latest shopping activities. The woman went all out for winter and got some warm items from Mr Price Jet and more.

The video got over 12 000 likes, as it provided helpful information. Many people in the comments insisted they wanted to see her wearing the clothes.

People enjoy seeing what others purchase from stores. Online peeps' wishes were granted when the lady posted a second video of her trying on the clothes to show how they fit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News