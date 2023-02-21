One woman shared how she chooses her work outfit, and people enjoyed the interesting video

TikTok user @uua_murangi goes through a lot of clothes to get to the right outfit - it's a process

Some were stressed for whoever did her laundry, while others loved the finished product

Fashion videos are not for everyone. However, one woman managed to keep thousands captivated while she layered on clothing for work.

TikTok user @uua_murangi shared her getting ready process, which is lengthy. Image: TikTok / @uua_murangi

Source: TikTok

Social media has created a platform for anyone, doing anything, to shine. This woman shared a video of her dressing for work, which went viral.

Fashion TikTok video gets over 100k views

TikTok user @uua_murangi shared a video showing how she gets dressed for work. Sis layers on the clothing until she finds the perfect outfit. It is a process!

Take a look:

The people of Mzansi have different feelings about her approach

While some felt the good sis went a long way about getting dressed, many enjoyed watching it and loved the finished product.

Read some of the mixed comments:

@LolaGotYa said:

“Whole wardrobe in one day? Who’s doing you washing?”

@First_Daughter said:

“There’s a lot gowinyon."

@JustZothoyi said:

“I love it ❤️”

@Kay Stutzman said:

“No music. No edits. Just vibes, lav it sana.”

@Marley.rsa said:

“I'm only worried about your laundry girl. The final look is amazing ❤”

