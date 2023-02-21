A lady decided to get ready for church and showed the internet how she does the whole process to a church song

The TikTokker was excited as she sang along to gospel with entertaining passion while picking out her Sunday outfit

Online users could not get over the adorable church woman who seemed happy to get dressed for the Lord

A woman on TikTok filmed a get ready with me (GRWM) for church. The lady entertained many people by choosing an outfit to match her husband.

One lady got ready for church with her partner and people were loving it. Image: TikTok/kimberlydickersondavis

Online users could not stop raving about the lady. People were especially impressed by the woman's final look that matched her husband.

American church woman's GRWM for Sunday service goes viral on TikTok and Twitter

An excited churchgoer got ready for church. The woman went viral on TikTok with 1.7 million views and on Twitter with over 2 million views as she sang a gospel song and chose her outfit, jewellery and shoes. The lady also did her hair in the video while singing the gospel song word-for-word.

Online users couldn't get over the clip which, included her husband at the end. Watch the video below:

Netizens fall in love with American woman's church outfit

Most netizens were amazed by how the lady's hair came out perfectly. The lady used a hair wrap to achieve a sleek look. According to BlissMark, some women use hair wraps to straighten their hair by wrapping it tightly around their head while it is wet, allowing it to dry in the desired straightened style.

People could not stop complimenting the lady on her impeccable style. Tweeps also gushed over how her husband matched her.

@MrGee54 commented:

"Husband was, "Alright, I did it..come on nah" lol."

@IamTheePSC commented:

"Auntie’s wrap ate the girls up!"

@AmeriKraut commented:

"When mother combed that wrap out i ran a lap around the sanctuary."

"Heartfelt worship": Lady's passion at church has Mzansi feeling the Holy Spirit

Briefly News previously reported that a video of an older woman in church on Twitter caused a buzz. People were in awe of the video as the lady's faith was obvious while praising God in church.

Online users commented to share their two cents about it. People noted that the woman reminded them of their family churches.

A post on Twitter by @nampree went viral as it showed a woman doing the most in church. The video shows her singing a church hymn with a lot of passion.

