One woman came across a huge python on the road and tried to do something about it by taking matters into her own hands

The lady in the video went viral as the snake tried to attack her after she touched its tail to move it

Online users were terrified of the video showing how pythons defend themselves from any threats

One woman went viral on TikTok after trying to touch a python. The video shows how the lady wanted to cross the road where the snake was peacefully lying.

A woman want to get past a road where a snake was taking a rest and she decided to try move it herself but ended up running away from the snake Image: _krystlejade

Source: UGC

Online users were in disbelief over what the woman tried to do to get the snake to move out of the way. People were amused that the lady was surprised that the snake acted out when she put her hands on it.

A TikTok video shows how a woman grabbed a python's tail to move it out of the road. In the clip, the python tries to strike her, and she jumps away.

People react to woman touching python on TikTok

Online users had jokes about the woman's interaction with the snake. People were in stitches over the women's reaction.

Snakes are often terrifying for people, and many said they would not touch a snake that big or of any size.

user9601808695449 commented:

"Mate it’s a python just pick it up."

user3675247378035 commented:

"Grab and lift."

Midnight_Rider commented:

"Scary."

dbsw bro commented:

"That's a beautiful carpet python see how he went straight for the tree that's because they are arboreal means they prefer to be high off the ground."

Joan Maiyo commented:

"Can never be me."

Mario commented:

"Snakes like that I stay away from regardless of size."

Jade Richards commented:

"He said hey I’m sunbaking here."

Godswill commented:

"Really? she touched it."

OO7JAMS commented:

"Wow didn’t know they are so fast."

Source: Briefly News