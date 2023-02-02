A viral TikTok video shows a large snake chasing after a grown man who was running for his dear life

The clip had people in stitches as the guy in the video desperately tried to get away from a giant snake determined to get him

Online users were in the comments discussing what they would do if they were in the same position as the man

A video of a vicious snake on TikTok left people in stitches. The clip of a giant serpent going after a man amazed netizens.

A TikTok of a giant snake chasing a man had people amused. Image: Getty/Images/suebg1 photography/Anadolu Agency

The man in the video had a face-off with a snake slithering after him at lightning speed. The voice also amused people in the video in the background of the video trying to help the target.

TikTok video of man being chased by snake goes viral

A video shared by @icejunior1 shows us one guy with a snake hot on his heels. The sound put over the clip is a woman in the background of the video yelling for a man named Murife to stop running. The TikTok is especially disturbing as the snake makes intentional strides towards the man.

Online users react to TikTok of snake chasing man

Snakes are a disturbing sight for most. People were shocked to see the man trying to run for his life. Some peeps in the comments were confident that they would have been able to face the large snake head-on.

Rogue commented:

"They chase! Oh nonononono."

gideonfugah commented:

"Don't run."

Abena Hilda commentedd:

"This is my first time see something like this."

Wishes commented:

"I would have broke the tree and smashed its head in after I changed my pants as I'd probably spoil them first."

Hajia Madina commented:

"Eeei don’t turn, this is serious paaaa."

