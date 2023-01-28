A video went viral as it shows a snake getting from one spot to the other by taking a huge leap from a building

The video shows a snake jumping and online users were blown away by the viper's display

The TikTok got millions of views and many people commented to express how creeped out they were

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video of a snake went viral is it showed that snakes can jump. The video shows how the viper needed to get off a roof and took a leap.

A snake took a leap off a roof and online users could not believe their eyes. Image:TikTok/idontlikeit3/Getty Images/Mario Tama

Source: UGC

The video went viral on TikTok as people were horrified by the scene. People flooded the comments to express how disturbed they were.

Video of snake jumping gets millions of TikTok views

In a video posted on TikTok, a long snake jumped off a roof without hesitation. The video showed people that there are snakes that can jump. In South Africa, snake that can jump is the Forest Cobra as reported by National Geographic. What's the full video of the snake below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

TikTok Video of snake jumping has people horrified

Snakes often leave online users terrified. TikTok users commented on how scared they were that a snake had the ability to jump. People cracked jokes to express how scary the scene was..

romasrac1 commented:

"There are flying snakes too."

Jessica McKnight commented:

"I actually have no problem with snakes but have had two land on me and its horrifying."

GizMerelda Waffalonia commented:

"What in the name of Australia is goin on here?"

user170585749 commented:

"The way he backed up a little and launched himself."

cold_rhino commented:

"If that landed on me my soul would leave me body….forever."

Fooboo Choozoo commented:

"I live in Australia..... please keep this information from our snakes.

Chelsea commented:

"So not only do we have to look down for snakes, we also must look UP?"

“Burn it with the car”: Video of huge snake pulled from car has SA cringing

Briefly News previously reported that snakes are a big no for many people. So, when Mzansi peeps saw men pulling a massive snake from the wheel arch of a car, they swiftly removed themselves from the situation.

Not only are snakes seen as a bad omen in many African cultures, but they are also just generally creepy and scary to many people.

Twitter page @VehicleTrackerz shared the video showing two men pulling the huge snake out of the car's body. That thing must have been at least two meters long!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News