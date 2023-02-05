A viral video of snakes at a farm during feeding time has sparked mixed reactions from social media users. Fearless boy warms Mzansi's heart after confidently walking into the first day of school.

A dog's reaction after seeing a lion left peeps rolling on the floor with laughter. A mlungu rugby player wowed his teammates with his cool amapiano dance moves at a petro station.

A video of snakes has sparked reactions, mlungu rugby player wows fans with his amapiano dance moves and an SA man with strong knees vibing at the groove.

A man proved that his knee game is unmatched when he hit the dancefloor at the groove.

1. Snake farm goes TikTok viral, snake expert explains video with 3.8M views that has netizens fearing for vipers' caretaker

A bunch of snakes went viral on TikTok. A video shows how they are kept on a farm altogether in a room.

The man in the video was doing his duty as a snake keeper to hundreds of snakes. People commented to express how terrified they were.

A video of hundreds of snakes together in a room left netizens horrified as it shows snakes at feeding time. Speaking to Briefly News, snake expert, Luke Kemp from African Snakebite Institute said:

"The snakes in the video appear to be non-venomous Oriental Rat Snakes found in Asia."

2. Mzansi in awe as fearless little boy walks into 1st-day preschool like a boss, SA stans his TikTok with 2.5M views

A little boy went viral on TikTok after strolling into preschool. The tiny tot got millions of views as he bravely entered his new school.

Many people were amazed by how fearless the little kid was. People praised the little boy for being so bold.

A TikTok shows a little kid making an entrance like a boss. In the viral video, peeps saw how the little boy showed zero doubt when he went to school for the first time.

3. Mzansi screams at TikTok video of dog’s reaction to seeing a lion: “Lost the dawg in him”

Dogs might chase cats, but clearly, there is a size limit. Someone took their dog on a game drive and video recorded their reaction to seeing a lion. It is safe to say they were not about to chase that kitty!

Animal content makes for some of the funniest posts on social media. They are generally innocent, relatable and hella funny, just like this one.

Widely followed Twitter page @DailyLoud shared the video showing the dog holding back its bark when seeing a lion. Nature works in mysterious ways because the dog instinctively knew that this kitty was far superior.

4. Mlungu rugby player wows teammates and Mzansi with trendy amapiano dance moves in viral TikTok video

A confident man put a smile on Mzansi's face with his fancy footwork.

The rugby player, @dihanvanderwalt, posted the clip on his TikTok page, vibing to an amapiano song with incredible rhythm. The teammates hype the happy gent up while coming out of a taxi parked at a petrol station.

He effortlessly performed popular dance moves from Mzansi and looked like he could go on forever.

5. TikTok video of Mzansi man with strong knees performing impressive dance moves at groove in tight jeans

A confident man was the star of the night at a club and people loved his amazing presence.

TikTok user @wisesotobe posted a clip of the guy effortlessly dancing the night away with his group of friends.

In the video, the man was holding his drink while busting the moves and didn't spill a single drop of alcohol.

His friends were vibing to the music in the background, and it looked like they had a memorable time.

