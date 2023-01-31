One dog’s reaction to seeing a lion has left many social media users in fits of laughter

Twitter page @DailyLoud shared the video showing the dog swallowing its bark

People couldn’t help but drop hilarious comments on the post because animal videos are a vibe

Dogs might chase cats, but clearly, there is a size limit. Someone took their dog on a game drive and video recorded their reaction to seeing a lion. It is safe to say they were not about to chase that kitty!

Twitter page @DailyLoud shared a hilarious video of a dog seeing a lion. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Animal content makes for some of the funniest posts on social media. They are generally innocent, relatable and hella funny, just like this one.

Widely followed Twitter page @DailyLoud shared the video showing the dog holding back its bark when seeing a lion. Nature works in mysterious ways because the dog instinctively knew that this kitty was far superior.

Take a look:

“The dog knew not to bark ”

Social media has a good laugh at the dog’s reaction

People could not help but laugh at how the dog just knew not to even breathe too loud. The comment section was on fire with hilarious comments.

Read some of the jokes:

@anthonyvclark20 said:

“That dog mumbled them barks out! ”

@im__Lexy said:

“He lost the dawg in him.”

@williederrick3 said:

“He doesn’t want no smoke.”

@OpalWGG said:

“No boy. You ain't chasin' that kitty!”

@KayodeDamali said:

“Someone said the dog barked in lowercase and I haven’t yet recovered.”

