Video footage of a large pit bull getting groomed has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

In the clip, the extremely big and calm dog is seen in a large basin as he gets cleaned by a woman

The dog appeared to enjoy the grooming experience and netizens responded with funny comments aimed at his size

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video of an unusually large pit bull has gone viral online, leaving many netizens stunned by its size.

Amused peeps cracked funny jokes on a video of a large pit bull, Image: @xlcreed/TikTok

Source: UGC

The footage was posted on TikTok by @xlcreed and shows the big dog chilling in a basin as a woman gives it a grooming session.

The particular dog breed has been a hot topic in Mzansi this year following the sharp increase in pit bull attacks that have been reported across the nation, with the latest being the mauling of a 15-month-old boy in the Eastern Cape last month. The boy succumbed to the injuries sustained, DispatchLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Thankfully this big boy appeared to be very calm as he enjoyed his self-care routine. Many amused netizens responded with witty comments to the TikTok post.

Jrodmulldoon wrote:

“That’s a grizzly bear wearing a dog suit….”

Adriana replied:

“That's a pit bear.”

6<1.5 commented:

“He don't bite he punch .”

Lara shared:

“Big creed is a UNIT.”

Ccal wrote:

“Honestly amazes me how soft and gentle big dogs are .”

Childishgambinosdog commented:

“John Travolta?”

* Kattoshka * said:

“The ultimate big boy.”

emmawiththepugs x responded:

“Bless him just sat so patiently with his little awoos .”

Man hands over pit bull to SPCA, Mzansi left emotional and curious

In another story, Briefly News reported that a man received some kudos online for handing over his pit bull to the SPCA, but some South Africans were curious about what would happen to it.

The officer from the SPCA came to collect the dog at the man's house. @danielmarven shared the snaps of the situation on Twitter, which sparked a massive discussion about whether or not the dog should still be banned.

The call to ban pit bulls has grown ever since stories about small children passing away from vicious attacks. A petition had been recently launched for the breed to be outlawed in the country, but many people either defend or oppose the animal breed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News