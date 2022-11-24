South Africans are convinced that no tips or tricks in the world will stop a pit bull from attacking

This comes after the Pit Bull Federation of South Africa offered advice on how pit bull attacks could be prevented

There has been a spike in pit bull attacks over recent months, primarily involving children, which have fueled calls for the dogs to be banned

PRETORIA - The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa (PBFSA) has provided pit bull owners with tips on preventing attacks. Many South Africans aren't buying into it, claiming that the only way to stop the attacks is to ban the dogs.

This comes after a sharp increase in pit bull attacks has been reported across the nation, with the latest being mauling a 15-month-old buy in Eastern Cape on Wednesday. The boy succumbed to the injuries sustained, DispatchLIVE reported.

The spokesperson for PBFSA, Lins Rautenbach, said that pit bull attacks seldom happened unprovoked, adding that poor breeding can be a contributor, which is scientifically proven to make dogs aggressive.

Here's what South Africans had to say on the matter:

@Thami63995906 claimed:

"We don't want Pit Bull tips. We want them to be removed from society."

@wills071 added:

"Tips or no tips, the government must ban this dog."

@BrendaWardle commented:

"What a load of pit latrine bull or codswallop!"

@ThembaJef

"Hai, tips for what? Get rid of these dogs."

The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa tips for preventing attacks

According to Rautenbach, poor training, no early or ongoing socialisation, inadequate housing, and management can all lead to fatal pit bull attacks. Additionally, a lack of competence or skill in owning a pit bull and no understanding of the body language of dogs can also increase the likelihood of an attack, TimesLIVE reported.

These are the ways Rautenbach says an attack can be prevented:

Do not keep the dogs chained up. Pit bulls are intelligent and active animals which need the freedom to behave naturally.

Acquire pit bulls from reputable sources, not some breeding dogs for money.

Do not buy dogs if the parents are aggressive.

Pit bulls must be sterilised.

If people antagonise the pit bull, call the SAPC and police and keep a record.

Parents must be more vigilant with their children. Be responsible and protect your dog and your child.

