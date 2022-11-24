South Africans are fed up with the frequency of fatal pit bull attacks that have gripped the nation

This after another toddler was tragically mauled to death by the dog breed in East London on Wednesday

Citizens are asking themselves what it would take for law enforcement and the government to ban or regulate the ownership of pit bulls

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

EAST LONDON - South Africans are up in arms after another toddler was mauled to death in a pit bull attack in East London. Citizens are calling for the owner of the controversial dog breed to be held liable for the child's death.

South Africans call pit bull owners to be jailed when their dogs attack after another toddler's mauling. Image: Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, the incident occurred in Cambridge on Wednesday evening, 23 November. The young child is believed to have been only one year old at the time of their tragic passing.

This is the latest in a string of tragic pit bull attacks that have claimed countless lives of young children. South African citizens are fed up and want authorities to take action.

Here is what South Africans are saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

@Siga07160980 asked:

"What the hell is going on?"

@SirWorzel demanded:

"Pit bull owners must be held liable and responsible for their dogs. You own the dog, you do the time. Arrest these pit bull owners and give them life sentences."

@sechabachippa commented:

"I wonder how often must this happen before our government does anything about it? Those countries that banned these dogs are not mad after all."

@Capzak added:

"This is already too much."

@FoodCourierCPT claimed:

"Give it up, nobody cares anymore. Pit bulls are old news already. Just ban then and stop crying about it."

@Br0ke_boy advised:

"I got rid of mine, I wouldn't advise you to keep this dog for more than 5 years."

@DinoBlazay declared:

"Our children's lives matter."

While the family is too distraught to talk to the media, a source told DispatchLIVE that the attack happened very quickly, and they believe the toddler was pronounced dead at Frere Hospital. The pit bull is believed to belong to somebody from the neighbourhood.

Pit bull Federation SA calls by-laws to regulate ownership of controversial animals following another attack

In a related story, Briefly News reported that another pit bull attack has spurred the Pit Bull Federation of South Africa has called for the enforcement of by-laws that will regulate the domestication of the dog breed.

This comes after two pit bulls attacked three-year-old Keketso Saule, mauling him to death while playing outside a neighbour's house in Sekoti Mapate Phomolong in Hennenman on Sunday, 20 November.

According to SABC News, the federation's spokesperson, Lins Rautenbach, law enforcement and the government are to blame for the increased pit bull attacks. Rautenbach claimed that banning the breed would not be sufficient and that licensing needed to be revisited.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News