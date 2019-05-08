List of security companies in South Africa in 2022: services offered, contacts

The modern-day security industry continues to expand as technology, economies, and society evolves. In addition, the threats to individuals, businesses, and property keep increasing every passing year, increasing the demand for the services provided by security companies. These firms offer a wide range of services, including armed response, CCTV installation, guarding, forensics, and investigation.

The top security companies in South Africa focus on solving the country’s security-related problems at reasonable prices.

Security companies in South Africa

What are some reliable security companies near me? This is often a question that lingers in many people’s minds as they seek means to protect themselves, their businesses, and their homes. Here is a list of security companies in South Africa, their contacts, and the services they offer.

1. Tactical Security Services

Services: This is among the top security companies in Durban and provides the following services. Access control system installation, alarms, armed Response, biometric readers, CCTV, forensic investigations, and guarding.

This is among the top security companies in Durban and provides the following services. Access control system installation, alarms, armed Response, biometric readers, CCTV, forensic investigations, and guarding. Location : 590 Lighthouse Rd, Bluff, Durban, 4052

: 590 Lighthouse Rd, Bluff, Durban, 4052 Telephone : 0861 911877

: 0861 911877 Fax : 086 606 3798

: 086 606 3798 Cell :072 031 7777

:072 031 7777 Email address: admin@tacticalsecurity.co.za

admin@tacticalsecurity.co.za Postal address: PO Box 16052, Bluff, 4036

PO Box 16052, Bluff, 4036 Website: tacticalsecurity.co.za

2. Peaceforce Security Group (Pty) Ltd

Services: Residential and banking security solutions, foot patrol services, industrial and commercial security services, mining security, and armed guards.

Residential and banking security solutions, foot patrol services, industrial and commercial security services, mining security, and armed guards. Location : Peaceforce Park, 5 Glenhove Road, Melrose Estate

: Peaceforce Park, 5 Glenhove Road, Melrose Estate Telephone : 011 442 8900 / 0861 739 739

: 011 442 8900 / 0861 739 739 Fax : 011 442 8901

: 011 442 8901 Website: peaceforcesecurity.co.za

3. Pre-empt CC

Services : Access control, alarm systems, fencing, fire services, surefire initiators, and pins.

: Access control, alarm systems, fencing, fire services, surefire initiators, and pins. Location : 121 Elevation Avenue, Randjesfontein

: 121 Elevation Avenue, Randjesfontein Telephone : 0833252875

: 0833252875 Cell : 0833254550

: 0833254550 Email address: sales@preempt.co.za

sales@preempt.co.za Website: pre-empt.co.za

4. Proshield Security

Services : Various grade security personnel, 2-way radio communication, 24-hour monitoring, armed bodyguards, and site inspections.

: Various grade security personnel, 2-way radio communication, 24-hour monitoring, armed bodyguards, and site inspections. Location : 1167 Steve Biko Road, Wonderboom South, Pretoria.

: 1167 Steve Biko Road, Wonderboom South, Pretoria. Telephone : +27 (82) 948-0789

: +27 (82) 948-0789 Website: proshield.co.za

5. Ballistic Uniforms & Apparel

Services : footwear, metal detectors, mirrors, anti-riot, PPE equipment and accessories, traffic, radio, restraints, scanners, shops/retailers, supplier, uniforms.

: footwear, metal detectors, mirrors, anti-riot, PPE equipment and accessories, traffic, radio, restraints, scanners, shops/retailers, supplier, uniforms. Location : Unit 5 Union Textile Building, Cape Town

: Unit 5 Union Textile Building, Cape Town Telephone : 021 811 4049

: 021 811 4049 Fax : 086 615 1904

: 086 615 1904 Cell : 083 600 0725

: 083 600 0725 Email address: orders@ballisticuniforms.co.za

orders@ballisticuniforms.co.za Postal address: PO Box 16146, Vlaeberg, 8018

PO Box 16146, Vlaeberg, 8018 Website: ballisticuniforms.co.za

6. Fidelity Security

Services : Retail transaction security solution, airport and port security services, parking management, residential and commercial security, and cash transit security.

: Retail transaction security solution, airport and port security services, parking management, residential and commercial security, and cash transit security. Location : 104C Mimosa St, Roodepoort, Gauteng, 1724

: 104C Mimosa St, Roodepoort, Gauteng, 1724 Telephone : 086 12 12 999

: 086 12 12 999 Email address: internalcommunications@fidelity-services.com

internalcommunications@fidelity-services.com Website: fidelity-services.com

7. CSG Security

Services : Asset protection, technology solutions, investigations and consultancy, safe ploy vetting, and installation of commercial applications.

: Asset protection, technology solutions, investigations and consultancy, safe ploy vetting, and installation of commercial applications. Location : Cnr Jones and Springbok Roads, Bartlett, Boksburg, 1469, Gauteng

: Cnr Jones and Springbok Roads, Bartlett, Boksburg, 1469, Gauteng Telephone : +27 (0)861 revert

: +27 (0)861 revert Email address: deon.vanzyl@csgsecurity.co.za

deon.vanzyl@csgsecurity.co.za Postal address: P O Box 30491, Jetpark, 1469

P O Box 30491, Jetpark, 1469 Website: csgsecurity.co.za

8. Papamani Reaction

Services : Responsive armed guards, alarm systems, event security, and retail and business guarding.

: Responsive armed guards, alarm systems, event security, and retail and business guarding. Location : 2 Mineva Ave, Cresta, Randburg, 2118

: 2 Mineva Ave, Cresta, Randburg, 2118 Telephone : 011 782 0197 / 011 888 0271

: 011 782 0197 / 011 888 0271 Email address: info@papamani.co.za

info@papamani.co.za Website: papamani.co.za

9. ICON Security Services Group

Services : Security auditing, guarding, private investigation, risk/safety assessment, monitoring services, and forensics.

: Security auditing, guarding, private investigation, risk/safety assessment, monitoring services, and forensics. Location : 375A Elgin Ave, Ferndale, Randburg, 2125

: 375A Elgin Ave, Ferndale, Randburg, 2125 Telephone : 0832221279

: 0832221279 Cell : 0832221279

: 0832221279 Email address: altus@iconsecurity.co.za

altus@iconsecurity.co.za Postal address: Box 1464, Randburg, 2194, 2125

Website: iconsecurity.co.za

10. 42nd Precinct Security

Services : Bio-metric systems, intercom systems, electric fencing, off-site monitoring, ad hoc and permanent security guards, and gate motor installation.

: Bio-metric systems, intercom systems, electric fencing, off-site monitoring, ad hoc and permanent security guards, and gate motor installation. Location : 16 Basil St, Ferndale, Randburg, 2169

: 16 Basil St, Ferndale, Randburg, 2169 Telephone : 010 441 2509

: 010 441 2509 Website: 42ndprecinct.co.za

11. CSI Africa

Services : Testing systems, tracking, forensic investigations, forensic audits, recruitment, and private investigation.

: Testing systems, tracking, forensic investigations, forensic audits, recruitment, and private investigation. Location : 305 Braam, Pretorius

: 305 Braam, Pretorius Telephone : 0861274911

: 0861274911 Cell : 0827863347

: 0827863347 Email address: info@csinvestigate.co.za

info@csinvestigate.co.za Postal address: PO BOX 15766, Sinoville, 0129

PO BOX 15766, Sinoville, 0129 Website: csinvestigate.co.za

12. Hlongwane Security & Projects CC

Services : This is one of the top security companies in Johannesburg and offers the following services. Access control services, escort guarding, residential and industrial guards, 24-hour monitoring, and VIP protection services.

: This is one of the top security companies in Johannesburg and offers the following services. Access control services, escort guarding, residential and industrial guards, 24-hour monitoring, and VIP protection services. Location : 2 Mini Market Building, 1949 Tshekedi Street, Dube Village, Soweto

: 2 Mini Market Building, 1949 Tshekedi Street, Dube Village, Soweto Email address: info@hlongwanesecurity.co.za

info@hlongwanesecurity.co.za Telephone : +27 (0)11 936 5492, +27 (0)11 536 2845 or +27 (0)82 489 9640

: +27 (0)11 936 5492, +27 (0)11 536 2845 or +27 (0)82 489 9640 Postal address: P.O. Box 175, Johannesburg, 2000

P.O. Box 175, Johannesburg, 2000 Website: hlongwanesecurity.co.za

13. AllCash South Africa

Services : Access control systems, alarms and armed Response, asset identification and tracking, barcoding systems, and barrier installation, among others.

: Access control systems, alarms and armed Response, asset identification and tracking, barcoding systems, and barrier installation, among others. Location : 7 Monza Close, Kyalami Business Park, Midrand, 1685

: 7 Monza Close, Kyalami Business Park, Midrand, 1685 Telephone : +27 (0)11 049 9500

: +27 (0)11 049 9500 Fax : 086 619 9026

: 086 619 9026 Postal address: Postnet Suite 275, Private Bag X11, Halfway House, 1685

Postnet Suite 275, Private Bag X11, Halfway House, 1685 Email address: tashig@allcash.co.za

tashig@allcash.co.za Website: allcash.co.za

14. TSU Protection Services

Services : Tactical response, polygraph testing, security guarding services, crowd control services, armed escort services.

: Tactical response, polygraph testing, security guarding services, crowd control services, armed escort services. Location : 5 Eddington Crescent, Highveld Techno Park, Centurion

: 5 Eddington Crescent, Highveld Techno Park, Centurion Telephone : +27 (0) 21 385 0116/7

: +27 (0) 21 385 0116/7 Website: tsuafrica.com

15. Machete Security Group

Services : Private investigation, armed response, armed response, fire protection, guarding, cash in transit services.

: Private investigation, armed response, armed response, fire protection, guarding, cash in transit services. Location : 40 Basroyd Drive, Bassonia, Johannesburg

: 40 Basroyd Drive, Bassonia, Johannesburg Telephone : 0636506224

: 0636506224 Cell : 0786586117

: 0786586117 Email address: dumie@phadishago.co.za

dumie@phadishago.co.za Website: phadishago.co.za

16. SheerGuard SA

Services : Burglary bar installation, burglar alarms, panel windows installation, child safety window installation, and safety products and systems.

: Burglary bar installation, burglar alarms, panel windows installation, child safety window installation, and safety products and systems. Location : 20 Rosemount Van Der Kloof Rd, Roodepoort 1724

: 20 Rosemount Van Der Kloof Rd, Roodepoort 1724 Telephone : 083 485 4245

: 083 485 4245 Email : wr@sheerguardsa.co.za

: wr@sheerguardsa.co.za Website: sheerguard.co.za

17. Couver Security

Services : Guarding

: Guarding Location : 12 Star St, Veralum, KwaZulu-Natal

: 12 Star St, Veralum, KwaZulu-Natal Telephone : 032 541 0112

: 032 541 0112 Cell : 0837922894

: 0837922894 Email address : clint@couver.co.za

: clint@couver.co.za Website: couversecurity.co.za

18. Guardian Angel Security

Services : Tracking, fencing, access control system installation, alarm response, investigation, guarding, risk, and safety assessment.

: Tracking, fencing, access control system installation, alarm response, investigation, guarding, risk, and safety assessment. Location : 17 Trossachs Road, The Hill, Johannesburg South, 2197

: 17 Trossachs Road, The Hill, Johannesburg South, 2197 Telephone : 0114361719

: 0114361719 Cell : 0834277991

: 0834277991 Email address: info@guardianangelsecurity.co.za

info@guardianangelsecurity.co.za Website: guardianangelsecurity.co.za

19. Doculam (Pty) Ltd

Services : Barcode system installation, CCTV, vehicle and traffic equipping, wireless products installation, monitoring, access cards and accessories, metal detection, biometric verification, occupational health and safety, and rescue services.

: Barcode system installation, CCTV, vehicle and traffic equipping, wireless products installation, monitoring, access cards and accessories, metal detection, biometric verification, occupational health and safety, and rescue services. Location : 140 Umbilo Road, Durban, 4001

: 140 Umbilo Road, Durban, 4001 Telephone : 087 152 3333 (national)

: 087 152 3333 (national) Fax : 031 201 9621

: 031 201 9621 Email address: info@doculam.co.za

info@doculam.co.za Website: doculam.co.za

20. Imperial Armour

Services : Armoured guarding, fire rescue, first aid, signs installation, anti-riot, metal detectors, emergency response, demining, PPE equipment supply.

: Armoured guarding, fire rescue, first aid, signs installation, anti-riot, metal detectors, emergency response, demining, PPE equipment supply. Location : 3 Clark Road, Westmead, KwaZulu-Natal, 3610

: 3 Clark Road, Westmead, KwaZulu-Natal, 3610 Telephone : 031 700 2650

: 031 700 2650 Fax : 031 700 2674

: 031 700 2674 Email address : sales@imperial-armour.com

: sales@imperial-armour.com Website: imperial-armour.com

21. Red Security

Services : Guarding, forensics, consultancy, access control systems installation and repair, investigation, solutions provision.

: Guarding, forensics, consultancy, access control systems installation and repair, investigation, solutions provision. Location : Suite 444, Van Riebeeck House, 14 Loop St, Cape Town

: Suite 444, Van Riebeeck House, 14 Loop St, Cape Town Telephone : +27 (0) 21 419 4876

: +27 (0) 21 419 4876 Fax : +27 (0) 21 419 4877

: +27 (0) 21 419 4877 Cell : +27 (0) 83 252 1151

: +27 (0) 83 252 1151 Email address: info@redsecurity.co.za

info@redsecurity.co.za Website: redsecurity.co.za

22. Servest Security

Services : Training, tracking, sound systems, safety systems, parking systems, monitoring, forensics, investigations, fire detection and safety, access control, alarm response, biometric readers, CCTV, and armed response.

: Training, tracking, sound systems, safety systems, parking systems, monitoring, forensics, investigations, fire detection and safety, access control, alarm response, biometric readers, CCTV, and armed response. Location : VCnr Bridal Veil Rd and Tugela Lane, Waterfall Logistics Precinct, 2090

: VCnr Bridal Veil Rd and Tugela Lane, Waterfall Logistics Precinct, 2090 Telephone : 0860 22 55 84

: 0860 22 55 84 Email address: leanneh@servest.co.za

leanneh@servest.co.za Website: servest.co.za

23. Fedile Projects

Services : Access cards and tags, time and attendance tracking, surveillance, project management, drop boxes, consultation, GSM services, cables and accessories, booms, asset identification, and access control.

: Access cards and tags, time and attendance tracking, surveillance, project management, drop boxes, consultation, GSM services, cables and accessories, booms, asset identification, and access control. Location : 372 Rivonia Boulevard, Norbury Office Park, 1st floor Dolphin House, Rivonia

: 372 Rivonia Boulevard, Norbury Office Park, 1st floor Dolphin House, Rivonia Telephone : +27 (0) 11 234 3910

: +27 (0) 11 234 3910 Fax : +27 (0) 86 5459136/7

: +27 (0) 86 5459136/7 Cell : 079 497 8988

: 079 497 8988 Email address: akash@fedile.co.za

24. LPS Corporate Security Services

Services : Surveillance systems, monitoring systems, forensics, investigation, safety assessment, guarding, investigations, and risk audit.

: Surveillance systems, monitoring systems, forensics, investigation, safety assessment, guarding, investigations, and risk audit. Location : 89 Rauch Avenue, Georgeville, Pretoria

: 89 Rauch Avenue, Georgeville, Pretoria Telephone : +27 (0) 12 804 3559

: +27 (0) 12 804 3559 Fax : +27 (0) 012 804 9731

: +27 (0) 012 804 9731 Cell :083 307 6657

:083 307 6657 Email address: johanh@logisticpro.co.za

johanh@logisticpro.co.za Website: lpsgroup.co.za

25. Omega Risk Solutions

Services : Armed response, cash services, private investigation, CCTV, vehicle equipment systems, guarding, alarm installation, and demining services.

: Armed response, cash services, private investigation, CCTV, vehicle equipment systems, guarding, alarm installation, and demining services. Location : Omega House, 304 Orient Street, Arcadia, Pretoria

: Omega House, 304 Orient Street, Arcadia, Pretoria Telephone : +27 (0) 12 361 0620

: +27 (0) 12 361 0620 Fax : +27 (0) 12 941 2015

: +27 (0) 12 941 2015 Email address: samail@omegasol.com

samail@omegasol.com Website: omegasol.com

26. I & J Security

Services : Access control Systems, armed response, forensics, guarding, fence installation, private investigation, and CCTV installation.

: Access control Systems, armed response, forensics, guarding, fence installation, private investigation, and CCTV installation. Location : 11 Strydom St, Witpootjie, Roodepoort, 1724

: 11 Strydom St, Witpootjie, Roodepoort, 1724 Telephone : +27 (0) 10 110 8912

: +27 (0) 10 110 8912 Fax : 086 699 3012

: 086 699 3012 Cell : 082 363 5784

: 082 363 5784 Email address: ijsecurity.isah@gmail.com

ijsecurity.isah@gmail.com Website: ijsecurity.com

27. D & K Investigations & Consultants

Services : CCTV installation, training, surveillance, forensics, intelligence, investigation, monitoring, safety analysis, and covert services.

: CCTV installation, training, surveillance, forensics, intelligence, investigation, monitoring, safety analysis, and covert services. Location : 7 Van Riebeeck St, Elisburg, Germiston

: 7 Van Riebeeck St, Elisburg, Germiston Telephone : +27 (0)11 824 0334

: +27 (0)11 824 0334 Fax : +27 (0)11 824 0392

: +27 (0)11 824 0392 Cell :082 820 5363

:082 820 5363 Email address: saint@intrique.co.za

saint@intrique.co.za Website: investigators.co.za

28. Vetus Schola Protection Coastal

Services : Armed response, alarm installation, vehicle and traffic equipment, training, fence installation, guarding, investigations, and CCTV installation.

: Armed response, alarm installation, vehicle and traffic equipment, training, fence installation, guarding, investigations, and CCTV installation. Location : 18A First Ave, Boston, Bellville, 7530

: 18A First Ave, Boston, Bellville, 7530 Telephone : 27 21 852 9009

: 27 21 852 9009 Fax : +27 21 914 5803

: +27 21 914 5803 Email address: bylies@vetusschola.co.za

bylies@vetusschola.co.za Website: vetusschola.co.za

29. Fire Check (Pty) Ltd

Services : Safety sign installation, fore protection, fire detection, safety systems, training, CCTV, communication, and system repairs.

: Safety sign installation, fore protection, fire detection, safety systems, training, CCTV, communication, and system repairs. Location : 10 Cassiafield Grove , Springfield Park, , Durban, 4091

: 10 Cassiafield Grove , Springfield Park, , Durban, 4091 Telephone : +27 (0)31 579 1340

: +27 (0)31 579 1340 Fax : +27 (0)31 579 4890

: +27 (0)31 579 4890 Cell : 083 789 8210

: 083 789 8210 Email address: info@firecheck.co.za

info@firecheck.co.za Website: firecheck.co.za

30. Ocean Dawn

Services : Intercoms, perimeter protection, turnkey services, tower observation, fence installation, GSM services, cash services, armed response, guarding, turnstiles.

: Intercoms, perimeter protection, turnkey services, tower observation, fence installation, GSM services, cash services, armed response, guarding, turnstiles. Location : Lot 15, Enquthu, KwaZulu-Natal

: Lot 15, Enquthu, KwaZulu-Natal Telephone : 034 271 1524

: 034 271 1524 Fax : 034 271 1524

: 034 271 1524 Cell : 071 568 1558

: 071 568 1558 Email address: info@oceandawn.co.za

info@oceandawn.co.za Website: oceandawn.co.za

31. Mustek Security Technologies

Services : Communication systems, project management, access control systems, auditing, CCTV installation, barriers, intercoms installation, perimeter protection, generators, and detection equipment installation.

: Communication systems, project management, access control systems, auditing, CCTV installation, barriers, intercoms installation, perimeter protection, generators, and detection equipment installation. Location : 322 15th Road, Randjespark, Midrand, Gauteng, 1685

: 322 15th Road, Randjespark, Midrand, Gauteng, 1685 Telephone : 011 237 1650

: 011 237 1650 Fax : 086 458 0989

: 086 458 0989 Email address: sergiop@mstprojects.co.za

sergiop@mstprojects.co.za Website: mustek.co.za

32. Ballistic Uniforms & Apparel

Services : Provision of police footwear, PPE, radio equipment, scanners, uniform, PPE kits, metal detectors, anti-riot equipment, and mirrors.

: Provision of police footwear, PPE, radio equipment, scanners, uniform, PPE kits, metal detectors, anti-riot equipment, and mirrors. Location : Unit 5 Union Textile Building, Perth St, , Maitland , Cape Town

: Unit 5 Union Textile Building, Perth St, , Maitland , Cape Town Telephone : 021 811 4049

: 021 811 4049 Fax : 086 615 1904

: 086 615 1904 Cell : 083 600 0725

: 083 600 0725 Email address: orders@ballisticuniforms.co.za

orders@ballisticuniforms.co.za Website: ballisticuniforms.co.za

33. HISSCO International

Services : X-ray scanning equipment, metal detectors, training, facility guarding, and safety equipment rentals.

: X-ray scanning equipment, metal detectors, training, facility guarding, and safety equipment rentals. Location : 635 Sterkfontein Avenue, Doornkloof East, Pretoria, 0153

: 635 Sterkfontein Avenue, Doornkloof East, Pretoria, 0153 Telephone : 011 397 1323

: 011 397 1323 Fax : 011 397 1325

: 011 397 1325 Cell : 078 190 4209

: 078 190 4209 Email address: mail@hissco.co.za

mail@hissco.co.za Website: hisscoint.com

34. GFS Security

Services : Investigation and intelligence, guarding, forensics, facility safety.

: Investigation and intelligence, guarding, forensics, facility safety. Location : 91 -123 Problem Mkhize Rd, Essenwood, Durban

: 91 -123 Problem Mkhize Rd, Essenwood, Durban Telephone : 031 207 3257

: 031 207 3257 Cell : 064 860 7724

: 064 860 7724 Email address: info@gfssecurity.co.za

35. Active Track (Pty) Ltd

Services : Solutions provision, tracking, guarding, guard accessories, rentals, training, and monitoring services.

: Solutions provision, tracking, guarding, guard accessories, rentals, training, and monitoring services. Telephone : 011 551 1687

: 011 551 1687 Fax : 086 218 2928

: 086 218 2928 Cell : 073 452 2987

: 073 452 2987 Email address: info@activetrack.co.za

info@activetrack.co.za Website: activetrack.co.za

How much do security companies charge clients in South Africa?

The prices vary greatly from one company to the other and depending on the exact services a client requires. Some of the popular services include armed response, patrolling, monitoring, guarding, and intruder alerts. One can expect to pay anything between R10,000/month and R30,000/month for security guard services.

Why do rental companies require a security deposit?

Collecting a security deposit is not required by law but often helps protect a rental company if a tenant causes damage or leaves unexpectedly without paying rent.

How much do security companies make in South Africa?

According to the latest statistics, the South African security industry (commercial and domestic) is estimated to be worth an annual turnover of $6 billion. The country has over 300,000 registered security officers and over 4,000 registered security-related businesses.

How much does it cost to hire a security company in South Africa?

This depends on the services included in a security package. Here is a look at the monthly costs of some of the main services.

Monitoring: R300 – R400/month

R300 – R400/month Residential armed response: R300 – R800/month

R300 – R800/month Business armed response: R500 – R700/month

R500 – R700/month Security guard: R10,000 – R30,000/month

There are numerous security companies in South Africa, most offering almost similar services. These companies are spread across the country, making it easy for one to access services from virtually any part of the country.

