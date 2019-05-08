List of security companies in South Africa in 2022: services offered, contacts
The modern-day security industry continues to expand as technology, economies, and society evolves. In addition, the threats to individuals, businesses, and property keep increasing every passing year, increasing the demand for the services provided by security companies. These firms offer a wide range of services, including armed response, CCTV installation, guarding, forensics, and investigation.
The top security companies in South Africa focus on solving the country’s security-related problems at reasonable prices.
Security companies in South Africa
What are some reliable security companies near me? This is often a question that lingers in many people’s minds as they seek means to protect themselves, their businesses, and their homes. Here is a list of security companies in South Africa, their contacts, and the services they offer.
1. Tactical Security Services
- Services: This is among the top security companies in Durban and provides the following services. Access control system installation, alarms, armed Response, biometric readers, CCTV, forensic investigations, and guarding.
- Location: 590 Lighthouse Rd, Bluff, Durban, 4052
- Telephone: 0861 911877
- Fax: 086 606 3798
- Cell:072 031 7777
- Email address: admin@tacticalsecurity.co.za
- Postal address: PO Box 16052, Bluff, 4036
- Website: tacticalsecurity.co.za
2. Peaceforce Security Group (Pty) Ltd
- Services: Residential and banking security solutions, foot patrol services, industrial and commercial security services, mining security, and armed guards.
- Location: Peaceforce Park, 5 Glenhove Road, Melrose Estate
- Telephone: 011 442 8900 / 0861 739 739
- Fax: 011 442 8901
- Website: peaceforcesecurity.co.za
3. Pre-empt CC
- Services: Access control, alarm systems, fencing, fire services, surefire initiators, and pins.
- Location: 121 Elevation Avenue, Randjesfontein
- Telephone: 0833252875
- Cell: 0833254550
- Email address: sales@preempt.co.za
- Website: pre-empt.co.za
4. Proshield Security
- Services: Various grade security personnel, 2-way radio communication, 24-hour monitoring, armed bodyguards, and site inspections.
- Location: 1167 Steve Biko Road, Wonderboom South, Pretoria.
- Telephone: +27 (82) 948-0789
- Website: proshield.co.za
5. Ballistic Uniforms & Apparel
- Services: footwear, metal detectors, mirrors, anti-riot, PPE equipment and accessories, traffic, radio, restraints, scanners, shops/retailers, supplier, uniforms.
- Location: Unit 5 Union Textile Building, Cape Town
- Telephone: 021 811 4049
- Fax: 086 615 1904
- Cell: 083 600 0725
- Email address: orders@ballisticuniforms.co.za
- Postal address: PO Box 16146, Vlaeberg, 8018
- Website: ballisticuniforms.co.za
6. Fidelity Security
- Services: Retail transaction security solution, airport and port security services, parking management, residential and commercial security, and cash transit security.
- Location: 104C Mimosa St, Roodepoort, Gauteng, 1724
- Telephone: 086 12 12 999
- Email address: internalcommunications@fidelity-services.com
- Website: fidelity-services.com
7. CSG Security
- Services: Asset protection, technology solutions, investigations and consultancy, safe ploy vetting, and installation of commercial applications.
- Location: Cnr Jones and Springbok Roads, Bartlett, Boksburg, 1469, Gauteng
- Telephone: +27 (0)861 revert
- Email address: deon.vanzyl@csgsecurity.co.za
- Postal address: P O Box 30491, Jetpark, 1469
- Website: csgsecurity.co.za
8. Papamani Reaction
- Services: Responsive armed guards, alarm systems, event security, and retail and business guarding.
- Location: 2 Mineva Ave, Cresta, Randburg, 2118
- Telephone: 011 782 0197 / 011 888 0271
- Email address: info@papamani.co.za
- Website: papamani.co.za
9. ICON Security Services Group
- Services: Security auditing, guarding, private investigation, risk/safety assessment, monitoring services, and forensics.
- Location: 375A Elgin Ave, Ferndale, Randburg, 2125
- Telephone: 0832221279
- Cell: 0832221279
- Email address: altus@iconsecurity.co.za
- Postal address: Box 1464, Randburg, 2194, 2125
Website: iconsecurity.co.za
10. 42nd Precinct Security
- Services: Bio-metric systems, intercom systems, electric fencing, off-site monitoring, ad hoc and permanent security guards, and gate motor installation.
- Location: 16 Basil St, Ferndale, Randburg, 2169
- Telephone: 010 441 2509
- Website: 42ndprecinct.co.za
11. CSI Africa
- Services: Testing systems, tracking, forensic investigations, forensic audits, recruitment, and private investigation.
- Location: 305 Braam, Pretorius
- Telephone: 0861274911
- Cell: 0827863347
- Email address: info@csinvestigate.co.za
- Postal address: PO BOX 15766, Sinoville, 0129
- Website: csinvestigate.co.za
12. Hlongwane Security & Projects CC
- Services: This is one of the top security companies in Johannesburg and offers the following services. Access control services, escort guarding, residential and industrial guards, 24-hour monitoring, and VIP protection services.
- Location: 2 Mini Market Building, 1949 Tshekedi Street, Dube Village, Soweto
- Email address: info@hlongwanesecurity.co.za
- Telephone: +27 (0)11 936 5492, +27 (0)11 536 2845 or +27 (0)82 489 9640
- Postal address: P.O. Box 175, Johannesburg, 2000
- Website: hlongwanesecurity.co.za
13. AllCash South Africa
- Services: Access control systems, alarms and armed Response, asset identification and tracking, barcoding systems, and barrier installation, among others.
- Location: 7 Monza Close, Kyalami Business Park, Midrand, 1685
- Telephone: +27 (0)11 049 9500
- Fax: 086 619 9026
- Postal address: Postnet Suite 275, Private Bag X11, Halfway House, 1685
- Email address: tashig@allcash.co.za
- Website: allcash.co.za
14. TSU Protection Services
- Services: Tactical response, polygraph testing, security guarding services, crowd control services, armed escort services.
- Location: 5 Eddington Crescent, Highveld Techno Park, Centurion
- Telephone: +27 (0) 21 385 0116/7
- Website: tsuafrica.com
15. Machete Security Group
- Services: Private investigation, armed response, armed response, fire protection, guarding, cash in transit services.
- Location: 40 Basroyd Drive, Bassonia, Johannesburg
- Telephone: 0636506224
- Cell: 0786586117
- Email address: dumie@phadishago.co.za
- Website: phadishago.co.za
16. SheerGuard SA
- Services: Burglary bar installation, burglar alarms, panel windows installation, child safety window installation, and safety products and systems.
- Location: 20 Rosemount Van Der Kloof Rd, Roodepoort 1724
- Telephone: 083 485 4245
- Email: wr@sheerguardsa.co.za
- Website: sheerguard.co.za
17. Couver Security
- Services: Guarding
- Location: 12 Star St, Veralum, KwaZulu-Natal
- Telephone: 032 541 0112
- Cell: 0837922894
- Email address: clint@couver.co.za
- Website: couversecurity.co.za
18. Guardian Angel Security
- Services: Tracking, fencing, access control system installation, alarm response, investigation, guarding, risk, and safety assessment.
- Location: 17 Trossachs Road, The Hill, Johannesburg South, 2197
- Telephone: 0114361719
- Cell: 0834277991
- Email address: info@guardianangelsecurity.co.za
- Website: guardianangelsecurity.co.za
19. Doculam (Pty) Ltd
- Services: Barcode system installation, CCTV, vehicle and traffic equipping, wireless products installation, monitoring, access cards and accessories, metal detection, biometric verification, occupational health and safety, and rescue services.
- Location: 140 Umbilo Road, Durban, 4001
- Telephone: 087 152 3333 (national)
- Fax: 031 201 9621
- Email address: info@doculam.co.za
- Website: doculam.co.za
20. Imperial Armour
- Services: Armoured guarding, fire rescue, first aid, signs installation, anti-riot, metal detectors, emergency response, demining, PPE equipment supply.
- Location: 3 Clark Road, Westmead, KwaZulu-Natal, 3610
- Telephone: 031 700 2650
- Fax: 031 700 2674
- Email address: sales@imperial-armour.com
- Website: imperial-armour.com
21. Red Security
- Services: Guarding, forensics, consultancy, access control systems installation and repair, investigation, solutions provision.
- Location: Suite 444, Van Riebeeck House, 14 Loop St, Cape Town
- Telephone: +27 (0) 21 419 4876
- Fax: +27 (0) 21 419 4877
- Cell: +27 (0) 83 252 1151
- Email address: info@redsecurity.co.za
- Website: redsecurity.co.za
22. Servest Security
- Services: Training, tracking, sound systems, safety systems, parking systems, monitoring, forensics, investigations, fire detection and safety, access control, alarm response, biometric readers, CCTV, and armed response.
- Location: VCnr Bridal Veil Rd and Tugela Lane, Waterfall Logistics Precinct, 2090
- Telephone: 0860 22 55 84
- Email address: leanneh@servest.co.za
- Website: servest.co.za
23. Fedile Projects
- Services: Access cards and tags, time and attendance tracking, surveillance, project management, drop boxes, consultation, GSM services, cables and accessories, booms, asset identification, and access control.
- Location: 372 Rivonia Boulevard, Norbury Office Park, 1st floor Dolphin House, Rivonia
- Telephone: +27 (0) 11 234 3910
- Fax: +27 (0) 86 5459136/7
- Cell: 079 497 8988
- Email address: akash@fedile.co.za
24. LPS Corporate Security Services
- Services: Surveillance systems, monitoring systems, forensics, investigation, safety assessment, guarding, investigations, and risk audit.
- Location: 89 Rauch Avenue, Georgeville, Pretoria
- Telephone: +27 (0) 12 804 3559
- Fax: +27 (0) 012 804 9731
- Cell:083 307 6657
- Email address: johanh@logisticpro.co.za
- Website: lpsgroup.co.za
25. Omega Risk Solutions
- Services: Armed response, cash services, private investigation, CCTV, vehicle equipment systems, guarding, alarm installation, and demining services.
- Location: Omega House, 304 Orient Street, Arcadia, Pretoria
- Telephone: +27 (0) 12 361 0620
- Fax: +27 (0) 12 941 2015
- Email address: samail@omegasol.com
- Website: omegasol.com
26. I & J Security
- Services: Access control Systems, armed response, forensics, guarding, fence installation, private investigation, and CCTV installation.
- Location: 11 Strydom St, Witpootjie, Roodepoort, 1724
- Telephone: +27 (0) 10 110 8912
- Fax: 086 699 3012
- Cell: 082 363 5784
- Email address: ijsecurity.isah@gmail.com
- Website: ijsecurity.com
27. D & K Investigations & Consultants
- Services: CCTV installation, training, surveillance, forensics, intelligence, investigation, monitoring, safety analysis, and covert services.
- Location: 7 Van Riebeeck St, Elisburg, Germiston
- Telephone: +27 (0)11 824 0334
- Fax: +27 (0)11 824 0392
- Cell:082 820 5363
- Email address: saint@intrique.co.za
- Website: investigators.co.za
28. Vetus Schola Protection Coastal
- Services: Armed response, alarm installation, vehicle and traffic equipment, training, fence installation, guarding, investigations, and CCTV installation.
- Location: 18A First Ave, Boston, Bellville, 7530
- Telephone: 27 21 852 9009
- Fax: +27 21 914 5803
- Email address: bylies@vetusschola.co.za
- Website: vetusschola.co.za
29. Fire Check (Pty) Ltd
- Services: Safety sign installation, fore protection, fire detection, safety systems, training, CCTV, communication, and system repairs.
- Location: 10 Cassiafield Grove , Springfield Park, , Durban, 4091
- Telephone: +27 (0)31 579 1340
- Fax: +27 (0)31 579 4890
- Cell: 083 789 8210
- Email address: info@firecheck.co.za
- Website: firecheck.co.za
30. Ocean Dawn
- Services: Intercoms, perimeter protection, turnkey services, tower observation, fence installation, GSM services, cash services, armed response, guarding, turnstiles.
- Location: Lot 15, Enquthu, KwaZulu-Natal
- Telephone: 034 271 1524
- Fax: 034 271 1524
- Cell: 071 568 1558
- Email address: info@oceandawn.co.za
- Website: oceandawn.co.za
31. Mustek Security Technologies
- Services: Communication systems, project management, access control systems, auditing, CCTV installation, barriers, intercoms installation, perimeter protection, generators, and detection equipment installation.
- Location: 322 15th Road, Randjespark, Midrand, Gauteng, 1685
- Telephone: 011 237 1650
- Fax: 086 458 0989
- Email address: sergiop@mstprojects.co.za
- Website: mustek.co.za
32. Ballistic Uniforms & Apparel
- Services: Provision of police footwear, PPE, radio equipment, scanners, uniform, PPE kits, metal detectors, anti-riot equipment, and mirrors.
- Location: Unit 5 Union Textile Building, Perth St, , Maitland , Cape Town
- Telephone: 021 811 4049
- Fax: 086 615 1904
- Cell: 083 600 0725
- Email address: orders@ballisticuniforms.co.za
- Website: ballisticuniforms.co.za
33. HISSCO International
- Services: X-ray scanning equipment, metal detectors, training, facility guarding, and safety equipment rentals.
- Location: 635 Sterkfontein Avenue, Doornkloof East, Pretoria, 0153
- Telephone: 011 397 1323
- Fax: 011 397 1325
- Cell: 078 190 4209
- Email address: mail@hissco.co.za
- Website: hisscoint.com
34. GFS Security
- Services: Investigation and intelligence, guarding, forensics, facility safety.
- Location: 91 -123 Problem Mkhize Rd, Essenwood, Durban
- Telephone: 031 207 3257
- Cell: 064 860 7724
- Email address: info@gfssecurity.co.za
35. Active Track (Pty) Ltd
- Services: Solutions provision, tracking, guarding, guard accessories, rentals, training, and monitoring services.
- Telephone: 011 551 1687
- Fax: 086 218 2928
- Cell: 073 452 2987
- Email address: info@activetrack.co.za
- Website: activetrack.co.za
How much do security companies charge clients in South Africa?
The prices vary greatly from one company to the other and depending on the exact services a client requires. Some of the popular services include armed response, patrolling, monitoring, guarding, and intruder alerts. One can expect to pay anything between R10,000/month and R30,000/month for security guard services.
Why do rental companies require a security deposit?
Collecting a security deposit is not required by law but often helps protect a rental company if a tenant causes damage or leaves unexpectedly without paying rent.
How much do security companies make in South Africa?
According to the latest statistics, the South African security industry (commercial and domestic) is estimated to be worth an annual turnover of $6 billion. The country has over 300,000 registered security officers and over 4,000 registered security-related businesses.
How much does it cost to hire a security company in South Africa?
This depends on the services included in a security package. Here is a look at the monthly costs of some of the main services.
- Monitoring: R300 – R400/month
- Residential armed response: R300 – R800/month
- Business armed response: R500 – R700/month
- Security guard: R10,000 – R30,000/month
There are numerous security companies in South Africa, most offering almost similar services. These companies are spread across the country, making it easy for one to access services from virtually any part of the country.
