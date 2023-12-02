Full list of private investigators in Sandton 2023

Private investigators specialise in uncovering information, conducting investigations, and providing valuable insights. If you are facing challenges gathering evidence in legal cases, such as civil lawsuits or criminal defence, locating missing persons, child custody issues or other pending issues, hiring a private investigator will help solve your problems. This post delves into the private investigators in Sandton in 2023 and how to get them working for you.

A man doing surveillance with a camera from his car. Photo: Marco Baass

Source: Getty Images

There are different high-ranked establishments in Sandton with skilled investigators, and some are known to be at the top of the game. These professionals use advanced security systems and equipment to monitor, gather facts, and track people, giving rapid feedback.

Private investigators in Sandton

Is it legal to hire a private investigator in South Africa? Hiring a private detective in South Africa is permitted if the detective is registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA).

It is paramount to check with PSIRA to verify the investigator's registration and ask to see the investigator's license and business registration number before hiring one. The list is based on client reviews, user ranking and information from sources such as Brabys, SAYellow and Snupit. Note that the list is not organised in any particular order. Below is a list of private detectives in Sandton in 2023.

1. SSI Consultants

SSI Consultants Est.1995 Strategic In-Depth Investigations is a private investigation firm established in South Africa in 1995. It is owned by Chris Breedt, a former military intelligence specialist. The firm offers various investigative services, including criminal, civil, and corporate investigations.

Tel: 087 550 3007

2. Intelligence Bureau

The Intelligence Bureau are private investigators that deals with locating missing persons, whether a lost family member, a debtor, or someone who has disappeared under suspicious circumstances. The firm also assesses the security measures of a business or individual and recommends improvements to enhance safety.

Email: info@intelligencebureau.co.za.

info@intelligencebureau.co.za. Tel: 010 140 1023

3. Saraband Solutions

Saraband Solutions provides professional services in corporate risk and criminal investigations, crisis response deployment and business intelligence. The private investigator firm was founded in 2001.

Tel: +27 12 664 1121

4. LDM Afrika Forensics Pty Ltd

A security guard standing on a grey floor. Photo: unsplash.com, @fuerte

Source: UGC

LDM Afrika Forensics Pty Ltd is a leading provider of forensic services in South Africa. The firm was established in 1996 and has earned a reputation for its expertise in digital forensics, forensic and cybercrime investigations.

Tel: (011) 234-6620

5. Catch All Cheaters Private Investigators

Catch All Cheaters Private Investigators offers services like surveillance, cell phone tracking, phone monitoring, data recovery services, mobile spy software, data searches, private and infidelity investigations.

Email: catchallcheaters@gmail.com

6. Redirect Investigations

Redirect Investigations has a strong track record of success and is committed to providing its clients with the highest level of service. Their services include surveillance, fraud investigations, and missing persons cases.

Tel: 0651006130

7. KING Investigators

KING Investigators is among the top private detective firms with a variety of services ranging from a cheating spouse to locating someone like an adopted child, birth parent, relative or long-lost friend. The firm is owned and managed by Jacques Botha.

Tel: 079 516 1181

079 516 1181 Email: info@kinginvestigators.co.za

8. Trace Data Centre Investigations

Trace Data Centre Investigations deals with insurance providers, law firms, corporations, business entities, and private individuals. The firm was founded by Thokozani Sibiya, who has over 15 years of experience in the private security industry in South Africa.

Phone: 011 258 8709

011 258 8709 Cell: 068 207 5162

068 207 5162 Email: info@tracecentre.co.za

9. PG Investigations

PG Investigations is the place to go when you need a private detective in Sandton. Here, you will get a private detective specialising in conducting different investigations, such as child custody, missing persons and harassment/violence.

Tel: (060) 321-6558

10. Excalibur Armour Group Pty Ltd

A man doing research on family members on a computer for a family tree. Photo: Uwe Krejci

Source: Getty Images

Excalibur Armour Group Pty Ltd provides tailor-made security services to new and existing clients to protect people, premises and property. The company has been active for over 20 years.

Tel: 061 696 0507

061 696 0507 Email: info@excaliburarmour.com

11. Furion Security Service Consultants

Security Service Consultants is another place to go when you need a top private investigator in Santon. The security firm provides an advanced and specialised security solution, ranging from access control, guards and patrol units to strategic planning, training and implementation of security operations.

Email: info@furionsecurity.co.za

info@furionsecurity.co.za Tel: 0860 111 888

How much is it to hire a private investigator in South Africa?

How much does a local private investigator cost? The cost of hiring a private investigator can vary depending on several factors, such as the type of investigation, time required to complete the investigation, level of expertise and experience of the private detective, and equipment or resources needed for the investigation to be done.

Below are the approximate costs of hiring a private detective with the corresponding type of investigation.

Type of investigation Approximated cost Background check R500 – R2,000 Cheating partner investigation R3,500 – R10,000 Corporate investigation R8,000 – R25,000 Insurance fraud investigation R10,000 – R30,000 Missing person investigation R7,000 – R20,000 Private surveillance R3,500 – R15,000 Process serving R1,500 – R5,000 Security consulting R5,000 – R15,000 Tracing debtors R3,500 – R10,000 Undercover operations R15,000 – R50,000

How to hire a private investigator

Always verify the investigator's PSIRA license and credentials before getting their help. Photo: Sean Gladwell

Source: Getty Images

Follow the simple steps below on how to hire a reputable PI in South Africa.

Look for licensed investigators in South Africa, considering their specialisation and experience. Seek referrals and read reviews to gauge the detective's reputation. Verify the investigator's PSIRA license and credentials. Schedule a meeting to discuss your case, assess their understanding, and ask questions. Clearly understand and agree on fees, terms, and payment structures. Ensure the detective prioritises confidentiality and respects privacy. Carefully review the contract outlining the investigation scope and terms. Establish a communication plan for updates on the investigation's progress. Confirm that the investigator operates within legal boundaries. Based on your assessment, make an informed decision on hiring the detective.

This post has a comprehensive list of the private investigators in Sandton based on client reviews and ranking. Private detectives in Sandton can ease your burden on your business, finances, personal life, family, and criminal issues.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Best private detective in Pretoria: top 10 best investigators

Briefly.co.za recently published an exciting post about the best private detective in Pretoria. Finding a PI will help you with a fraud or theft investigation or a cheating spouse.

Pretoria has several private investigative firms registered with the SA Authority. These private detectives work full-time for law enforcement agencies, local police departments, or federal bureaus.

Source: Briefly News