A Johannesburg-based content creator shared a tour of his R3,500 monthly two-bedroom loft apartment in the city centre

The double-storey converted office space features bright natural light in an open-plan design

South Africans were amazed by the low rental price compared to other major cities

A Johannesburg man has given social media users serious apartment envy after sharing a tour of his R3,500 monthly rental in the CBD.

Content creator @shaun.mahabeer, who regularly shares personal content on his TikTok page, posted the apartment tour on 14th July with the caption:

"My R3,500/Mo Apartment In The Johannesburg CBD | Apartment Tour |"

The video quickly went viral, racking up over 24,700 reactions as viewers marvelled at what he managed to secure for such a low price.

In the tour, Shaun walks viewers through his unique two-bedroom loft space, explaining his priorities when apartment hunting.

"For this season of my life, I was looking for bright space, natural light and clean," he shared, highlighting the apartment's standout features.

The apartment is a cleverly converted office block with a distinctive double-storey design. The narrow space maximises room by featuring a mezzanine level accessible by stairs, with the main living area, kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor. The upper level houses the bedroom and what Shaun calls his "meditation room", which contains his vision board and meditation objects.

"I love the natural light in the kitchen and it's definitely where I hang out the most," Shaun explained during the tour.

The kitchen area benefits from large windows that flood the space with light throughout the day. He particularly praised his bathroom because of its warmth, space and lighting.

The bedroom area, located on the mezzanine level, features a mattress on the floor-like panels that create the upper level flooring. While the open-plan design means there's limited privacy between the bedroom and living areas, Shaun has created what he describes as a cosy space to get adequate rest and relaxation.

Mzansi reacts to affordable CBD apartment

The apartment tour sparked plenty of discussion among South Africans, particularly those struggling with high rental costs in other cities.

@WadeWill compared prices:

"R30k in Cape Town CBD, lol!"

@Wase_Mzanzi simply commented:

"Crying in Cape Town."

@DontBeSalti praised the space:

"This is a really nice place!"

@DK raised safety concerns:

"How many times I get robbed going up to the apartment..."

@zaddy.cool appreciated the conversion:

"Old office blocks converted, I'm loving this... I'd make this little place absolutely gay fabulous with my magic touch 😂😂😂"

@tanderbruyns4 expressed admiration:

"Love, so my vibe ✨❤️"

Johannesburg living costs

According to Numbeo, the estimated monthly costs for a single person in Johannesburg are R12,694.50, excluding rent. The data shows that a one-bedroom apartment in the city centre typically costs around R7,632 monthly, making Shaun's R3,500 rental an exceptional find. For comparison, three-bedroom apartments in the city centre average R16,979.17 monthly.

The statistics reveal that basic utilities for a small apartment cost approximately R2,084.49 monthly, while internet services average R767. These figures highlight just how much Shaun is saving on accommodation, leaving more budget for other living expenses in the city.

