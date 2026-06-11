Polygamist and Uthando Nesthembu star Musa Mseleku took to his own social media platforms to publicly wish himself a happy birthday.

Loyal followers and fans immediately flooded the reality TV star's comment section with warm wishes and celebratory messages

In a surprising twist, those of Mseleku's five wives who are active on social media noticeably remained completely silent, failing to post any birthday shout-outs for their husband

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Musa Mseleku’s wives seemingly gave him the cold shoulder on his birthday. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku recently marked another trip around the sun; however, a closer look at the family’s social media pages on the big day revealed a striking silence from the majority of the household, following the highly publicised friction within the famous family.

Mseleku officially turned 52 on Tuesday, 9 June 2026. Rather than waking up to a flood of public tributes from his large family, the media mogul took matters into his own hands. He took to his Instagram page to share shout-outs dedicated to himself, publicly wishing himself well and reflecting on his journey.

Loyal fans immediately flooded the reality TV star's comment sections, showering him with warm wishes, blessings, and celebratory messages to ensure his day felt special. However, the enthusiastic response from the public stood in sharp contrast to the absolute silence from his own family.

While Busisiwe "MaCele" does not maintain an active social media presence, Nokukhanya "MaYeni," Thobile "MaKhumalo" and Mbali "MaNgwabe" all maintain active and heavily followed profiles but seemingly overlooked the occasion. Not even his younger bride, Samke "MaKhwela," took the time to pen a shoutout to "her man."

Instead of acknowledging her husband's milestone, Thobile "MaKhumalo" took to her Instagram page the very next day to share a completely unrelated post. The fan-favourite TV personality uploaded a video showcasing a glamorous makeup facebeat and oversized sunglasses, without any mention of her husband's big day.

Musa Mseleku did not receive birthday shoutouts from his five wives and most of his children. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Sadly, the apparent cold shoulder extended beyond the Mseleku wives. Out of his many children, only his daughter Owami, whom he shares with MaCele, sent a birthday shout-out to her dad, while the others simply went about business as usual.

This follows months of highly publicised tension within the Mseleku household, which was documented on their reality show. Viewers of their hit show have witnessed growing cracks in the family structure, with many concerned that things had gotten from bad to worse in the final season.

While the family has survived plenty of onscreen drama, this latest move on a major milestone suggests that the underlying friction is far from resolved. Despite the lack of family posts, however, Mseleku's fans ensured his 52nd year was special.

See some posts below.

Fans show love to Musa Mseleku

Followers flooded the comment section to show love to the polygamist on his special day.

bontle_morapedi said:

"Happy birthday to the best polygamist in the world, to the man who takes care of unappreciative wives, to the best dad, to the best businessman who opens doors, to the kind-hearted man. Happy birthday, earthly king ya Mzansi."

majakete__ posted:

"When I grow up, I want to be like you. Inspired."

tsepisopulumo wrote:

"Happy birthday, Earthly King."

lwankek was shocked:

"Babakhe, your wives don’t post you even on your birthday to wish you a happy birthday?"

Musa Mseleku's dance video causes a stir

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Mseleku's dance video.

Following his wife, Samke "MaKhwela"'s nightclub video, the famous polygamist had tongues wagging among fans who assumed he would have a strong reaction to the viral video.

Source: Briefly News