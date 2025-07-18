A determined teenager born in 2006 shared his incredible journey from demolishing his family's shack to building them a solid house

The young entrepreneur started his own beauty and makeup business straight after matric

His inspiring video went viral with over 82,000 reactions as South Africans celebrated his achievement

A teenager shared his story on how he built a home for his family. Images: @cbesh.wamatwo.kay

A 19-year-old entrepreneur from KwaZulu-Natal has left South Africa inspired after he successfully got rid of his family's shack to build them a proper home using money from his thriving beauty business. The determined teenager documented every step of the incredible transformation, showing how hard work and dedication can change lives.

Content creator @cbesh.wamatwo.kay shared the emotional journey in the third week of July with the caption:

"Congratulations to myself 🔥😭❤️I'm in tears!"

The inspiring video shows the complete before and after transformation of what was once a corrugated iron and wooden pole structure. The young man, who was born in 2006, took viewers through every stage of the building process, from demolishing the old shack to laying the foundation with bricks and cement.

The footage captures him actively involved in the construction, speaking with builders and personally collecting materials like windows and roofing supplies. The final result is a stunning solid structure complete with proper pillars, installed doors and windows, ready for painting and final touches.

In another caption, he proudly stated:

"POV: I'm the first 2k '2006' at home to build a house. I finished my matric last year and decided to open a business in order to get my needs."

The teenager's success story is particularly impressive given his age and the challenging economic climate. After finishing matric, he launched his own beauty and makeup business, quickly building a reputation in the industry. His dedication to providing quality services has attracted many clients seeking beauty and fashion needs, allowing him to generate enough income for this major project.

One 19-year-old KwaZulu Natal teen shared his story from starting a business to building his family a home. Images: @cbesh.wamatwo.kay

Mzansi reacts to the inspiring story

The teenager's achievement touched hearts across social media, with many praising his determination and offering blessings for his future.

@Brian Khosa joked:

"Bro has the advantage of not giving women money."

@Caro Carol gushed:

"So proud of you 🥹💐 May the great Lord bless you more on your hustle 🙏"

@Pablo XI Mavrack asked:

"How much did you spend in total bafo for the house?"

@Inathi Inathi wrote:

"Oh, I'm so proud of stranger, may your ancestors fill your pocket, may you have the strength to wake up and work harder every day♥️"

@Zethu Dlamini Othobekile shared:

"He has already heard your gratitude. Keep believing in him. He is so great and very powerful. His name is Jehovah ❤️"

Rising youth entrepreneurship in South Africa

According to Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, South Africa is seeing encouraging signs of increased entrepreneurial activity among young people. Early-stage entrepreneurial activity rose to 17.5% in 2021, up from 10.8% in 2019, with particularly positive growth among women and youth.

The research shows that more than 80% of South Africans view entrepreneurship as a good career choice, higher than global averages. Additionally, 69.7% believe they have the knowledge, skills and experience to become entrepreneurs, creating a strong foundation for future business activity.

However, challenges remain, with over half of those who see good opportunities hesitating to start businesses due to fear of failure. Access to finance also remains a constraint, with South Africa scoring only 3.4 out of 10 for ease of access to entrepreneurial finance.

