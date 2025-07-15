An American couple shares their experience of moving to South Africa and how it has brought them a sense of liberation and freedom

The couple showcased their dream home in Johannesburg, featuring an open-plan living space and modern kitchen, all on a budget of $3,000 a month

Their story has sparked conversations on social media about sustainable living and inspired many with their ability to create a chic and comfortable home on a modest budget

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

An American couple went viral on social media after sharing their story of moving from the US to South Africa.

In South Africa, an American couple showcased their dream home and revealed how they live on a R56K monthly budget. Image: @webnationafrica

Source: TikTok

The post shared by TikTok user @webnationafrica on 14 July 2025 revealed how reconnecting with the African continent has been a "liberation."

US couple shows dream home, lives on R56K budget

The man shared how he was with the Secret Service in America, which did not allow him to do certain things. So, being in Johannesburg, he can walk freely. The guy is thankfully that he does not have to be apologetic for who he is and what he does.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"The freedom here is insane, it's just way better here," said the man in the video.

The wife of the man also shared her take on how moving to South Africa has been for her by saying:

"I am so at peace here, physically healthy, mentally healthier, emotionally better. All these things make me feel at peace and loved, and they allow me to accept more positive things just because I am here."

Together, the couple owns a travel and tourism company, and they went on to unveil their dream home, and expressed how they live on $3,000 a month in rands, that’s R53,627.16.

The couple’s home features an open-plan living space, a modern kitchen, and a cosy bedroom, all designed to maximise the use of space and light. Despite the modest budget, the couple has managed to create a chic, comfortable environment where they can live, work, and entertain guests.

Their story has sparked conversations on social media about the rising cost of homeownership and the importance of sustainable living. Many have been inspired by the couple's ability to create a home they love.

Watch the video of the American couple's stunning home below:

SA reacts to USA couple's home in Mzansi

People in South Africa and across the globe took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the American couple's bold decision to relocate to Mzansi, while some raved over their stunning home.

Rosey said:

"We love you and your family, our brother, you are South Africans."

Meme Hunter expressed:

"He even looks South African already."

FollowMyWifeSamantha wrote:

"Mark is an ambassador for South Africa. I love the way he talks about South Africa and South Africans."

RonniePadayachee786 commented:

"Awesome God is great. This is an honest man portraying the good of South Africa."

Vincent Xolani stated:

"I'm proud to say that you made a good choice by coming to this beautiful country. Thank you for breaking that negativity that we live with animals."

An American couple showcased their dream home and shared how they live on a R56K monthly budget in South Africa. Image: @webnationafrica

Source: TikTok

Americans flexing their SA homes

Briefly News reported that an American couple is living their dream life in South Africa after making a bold decision to sell their $750,000 (R13 million) home in the United States and relocate to Mzansi, a move that has left social media buzzing.

reported that an American couple is living their dream life in South Africa after making a bold decision to sell their $750,000 (R13 million) home in the United States and relocate to Mzansi, a move that has left social media buzzing. A New York couple has turned heads internationally after purchasing and meticulously restoring a 300-year-old home in the heart of South Africa’s historic Cape Winelands.

The young pair in Mzansi recently took to social media to flaunt their brand-new apartment, and South Africans can’t get enough of the stunning space.

Source: Briefly News