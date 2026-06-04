A mom's honest struggle catches BI Phakathi's attention during an emotional roadside chat

One unexpected gesture leaves a family overwhelmed and gets Mzansi deep in their feelings

South Africans praise BI once again as another heartwarming moment sparks thousands of reactions online

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BI Phakathi gives mom money for daughter. Image: @BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

Popular philanthropist BI Phakathi touched hearts after sharing a video of a young mother who revealed she had no plans for her daughter's birthday because of financial difficulties. South Africans were moved.

The video, posted on 03 June 2026, showed BI meeting the woman and her baby. celebrate her daughter's birthday. Develine, while speaking about how they survive. The mother explained that she was unemployed and relied on standing at traffic lights with help from her father-in-law to make ends meet.

According to the video's caption, the mother did not have money to celebrate her daughter's birthday.

"Mother had no money to do a birthday for her daughter. Help me wish her a happy birthday today."

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The baby's grandfather also received some money. Image: @BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

BI Phakathi surprises little girl with birthday gift

During the conversation, BI asked the mother what she planned to do for Develine's birthday. She admitted she had not thought about it because of their financial situation.

Moments later, BI handed over a bundle of cash and explained that the money was for the young girl's birthday. The overwhelmed mother repeatedly thanked him and became emotional as she accepted the gift.

The girl's grandfather, who was identified as the mother's father-in-law, also joined the interaction and was visibly surprised by the unexpected generosity.

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts to the heartwarming video

The wholesome video had social media users praising BI's kindness while joking about some of the family's reactions during the surprise. This is what Mzansi had to say on his page:

Elvis Fuh joked:

"That hooray from father-in-law just says I'm going to take all this money after you leave!!😅😅"

TC Mhofu laughed:

"The baby first looks at the mother and say are u allowing me to take this money"

Las Mjosh teased:

"That hooray from madala u can hear he's saying it's our money😩😆"

Stone Segwatlhe said:

"When you see a bricklayer drinking beer in the afternoon, just know a bag of cement is missing already.🤭"

Kwanele Mchunu asked:

"Who heard the father-in-law saying 'for me'🤣🤣"

Tony Titus said:

"If this man isn't recognized as a saint, then I don't know what to say"

Protus Vezi applauded the philanthropist:

"There can only be 1 BI Phakathi, bravo bro, God bless you 🙏"

More Briefly News on BI Phakathi

BI Phakathi moved a struggling single mother working as a car guard to tears after surprising her with a generous cash gift, leaving South Africans praising his kindness and generosity.

BI Phakathi sparked emotional reactions after disguising himself as a homeless beggar to highlight the hardships vulnerable people face and test South Africans' willingness to help.

BI Phakathi touched hearts after surprising a disabled man with a wheelchair and cash, prompting South Africans to praise his generosity and compassion.

Source: Briefly News