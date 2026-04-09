A single mom car guard told BI Phakathi she was both mother and father to her one-year-old baby boy at the parking lot where she works every day

Car guards in South Africa earn between R50 and R350 a day, with no contract and no guarantee that drivers will even stop to pay them

South Africans flooded the comments with praise for Phakathi after watching him hand the woman an amount she had never seen in a single tip before

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A single mother working as a car guard was minding her own business at a parking lot. She was doing what she does every day, watching over strangers’ cars to feed her one-year-old baby. Then BI Phakathi walked up, and everything changed on the spot.

The car guard's reaction after getting the tip of her life. Images: @biphakathi1

Source: TikTok

The South African philanthropist approached the woman at her parking lot on 8 April 2026. He started a conversation and asked her what the biggest tip she had ever received was. She told him the best she had ever seen was three R20 notes at one time. She made it clear that her baby boy was the only reason she showed up every day.

She was being mommy and daddy

The woman told Phakathi that she was both mother and father to her child. She said she was well aware of who paid her, meaning every driver who walked past her mattered. Her baby is one year old, and every rand she earned went directly to him.

Car guarding is one of South Africa’s most visible forms of informal work. Research found that car guards work an average of nine hours a day across six days a week. Daily earnings range between R50 and R350, depending on tips from drivers. There is no guaranteed income, no benefits and no contract protecting anyone in a yellow vest. For a single mother raising a child alone on those earnings, every R20 tip was not small change. It was groceries, nappies and a reason to come back tomorrow.

R5,000 stopped her in her tracks

Phakathi placed R5 000 cash into her hands, and she could not believe what she was holding. The shock hit her fast, and so did the happiness that came right behind it. South Africans watching online did not hold back. The comments filled up with praise for Phakathi and messages directed at the woman.

See the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the clip

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@DAVID commented:

“😭Man, you're doing what is called charity. I am inspired by your great work. I have been watching your videos on Facebook for a long time. You're the universe, not just a human. 🙏 Salute big man”

@Theresia Classen wrote:

“Oh, my tears are flowing. 😭 I can’t thank you enough. Look at her face.😭 The heat of the sun, but she is still working. Blessings.”

@Rakesh Jetu said:

"You are a blessing. You really touch people's hearts, with no show off, just pure love, amazing love. God bless you.”

@Bernice 🇿🇦🇺🇸 noted:

“My brother, you are such a blessing to many. 😍”

@birdzzzz commented:

“Keep it up. You are doing God's work, my brother. 🥰”

Car guard directing cars. Image: Moneyweb

Source: UGC

More about BI Phakathi

In another article, BI Phakathi highlighted the harsh realities faced by the vulnerable after conducting a social experiment on the streets.

A simple street interaction turned into a life-changing moment as Phakathi uplifted a struggling grandmother carrying a child on her back.

Well-known philanthropist BI Phakathi warmed people's hearts when he donated a wheelchair to a disabled man.

Source: Briefly News