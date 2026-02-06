A simple street interaction turned into a life-changing moment as Phakathi uplifted a struggling grandmother carrying a child on her back

The Durban gogo’s emotional reaction to BI Phakathi’s generosity touched Mzansi, reminding South Africans of the power of everyday kindness

The viral video sparked nationwide conversations about how small acts of kindness can restore hope in difficult times

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

An act of kindness by popular South African philanthropist BI Phakathi has once again reminded Mzansi of the power of compassion, after his surprise gesture towards an elderly woman in Durban left her overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude.

BI Phakathi is a well-known faceless philanthropist, recognised for viral videos showing him performing random acts of kindness. Images: @biphak

Source: TikTok

The encounter involved Phakathi and an elderly woman, identified only by her surname, Ndlovu, who was seen hustling on the streets with a weighing scale, charging just R2 per person to make ends meet. The moment unfolded in Durban on 2 August 2023, but resurfaced on 5 February 2026 when TikToker @biphak, shared the clip on the platform, instantly reigniting conversations around kindness.

Phakathi approached Ndlovu, who is carrying a backpack while working towards finding a client. He greeted her and asked about her hustle, to which she explained that she rented out her scale so people can check their weight, all in the hope of buying something to eat. Phakathi then steps onto the scale, which read 89 kilograms, and casually hands her a R100 note. The gesture alone left her grateful, but what followed moved her to tears.

After asking her surname, Phakathi gave Ndlovu R2,000, prompting her to become visibly emotional. She spoke about finally being able to rest and buy bread, her voice trembling as gratitude washed over her. As she tried to gather herself, Phakathi added another R3,000, leaving her stunned. Overwhelmed, Ndlovu began praising God, thanking Him for seeing her through Phakathi. When she asked where he is from, and he told her he is also from Durban, reinforcing a shared sense of community and connection.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A moment that touched the nation

The emotional exchange, filmed as part of Phakathi’s ongoing mission to uplift struggling South Africans, resonated deeply with viewers. The original post by @biphakathi1 racked up over 600,000 likes and thousands of comments, as people applauded the philanthropist for his humility and genuine care.

See the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighs in on the compassion

TikTok users flooded the comments with praise and heartfelt messages over the warm Phakathi has over the poor.

@Mo🤍 commented:

“Why am I crying?😭❤”

@T T said:

“I'm crying because of the message of the granny when she says, "Why am I not praising you, God?" I don't know Zulu, but I think she said that.🥺”

@Fikie_Ngwane wrote:

“This made me cry, and God bless you more, brother.🙏”

@Gatcheni - Mpongo kazingelwayo noted:

“God always makes a way, Mr Phakathi, your heaven-sent.”

@Unlimited Believer:

“This is what life is about. May God continue blessing you, my brother.🤍🙏🏽”

A screenshot of BI Phakathi's video where the granny shows how the scale she uses to hustle for cash. Image: @biphak

Source: TikTok

More stories of kindness on Briefly News

A touching video of a stranger offering a hug to another in a restaurant has gone viral, highlighting the impact of kindness and empathy in daily life.

A French woman visiting Cape Town shared how a stranger showed her kindness at Starbucks.

A young lady has gone viral on social media for her grand gesture, which left many people in awe.

Source: Briefly News