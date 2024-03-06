A young lady has gone viral on social media for her grand gesture, which left many people in awe

The stunner helps a mute little boy and his siblings by providing them with food and other necessity

The online community reacted to the lady clip as they flocked to her comments section with heartwarming messages

A caring woman wowed many people online after showing incredible generosity towards a little boy.

A South African lady helped a mute little boy and his siblings in a TikTok video. Image:@paradise_sakardi

Source: TikTok

Woman's good deed goes viral on TikTok

The footage posted by @paradise_sakardi on the video platform shows the little boy sitting on the floor with an empty packet of chips. The woman revealed in her caption that the boy is mute; she also added that the boy may also be 'mentally ill'.

The woman said she went to check up on the boy around 7pm and he was locked in the house with one of his siblings.

"He was alone and he does not get disability grants."

As the video continues, the woman says she was packing her groceries and decided to take the little boy and his siblings a few snacks. @paradise_sakardi revealed that she is unemployed but still willing to help with the little that she has.

"When we went to town, we bought this for the one-year-old girl. She's still crawling; she doesn't eat food with nutrition, and a day would pass without the child eating, and only having breast milk."

@paradise_sakardi stated that a person on Facebook massaged her and sent her money to buy groceries; she also said they purchased the carpet. The young lady said they cleaned up the place and made porridge and cereal to feed the kids with her mom and team members. @paradise_sakardi also mentioned that she is worried about the little boy, who is mute, as he is often left alone unattended.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi claps for the young lady

The young lady's video inspired many people as they flooded her comments section to praise her for her good deed.

User7733498127021 said:

"You are already blessed, guys; you have done too much."

Katlego wrote:

"As a special needs mom of 2, a nonverbal child with autism, my heart just shattered. I wonder if he has gotten a diagnosis."

Lesleyannejones15 added:

"God bless your heart, I don't understand why people have kids knowing they can't provide for them."

Gabby wrote:

"God bless you. May you never lack in anything."

Ledile Mohale commented:

"Another day of crying for a stranger. May you be blessed!"

"Mama of the Nation": Young woman praised for feeding less fortunate kids

Briefly News previously reported on South Africans who were impressed with a local woman who took matters into her own hands by feeding schoolchildren. The proud Mzansi lady is showing true ubuntu and headed to social media to share the beautiful news.

@Mmasechaba_Mpho says the little ones know they can pass through her home for a warm meal, and she always keeps some food aside. In a viral post on Twitter, the generous social media account holder receives all congratulatory messages from people in the Rainbow Nation.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News