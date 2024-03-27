A sweet little girl's gesture to a South African singer, Langa Mavuso, left many people on social media in their feelings

The little girl handed flowers to the I Wish hitmaker, and the adorable gesture touched him greatly

South Africans loved the content as they rushed to the comments section to gush over a pair's heartwarming moment

An adorable little girl wowed the singer and songwriter Langa Mavuso with her sweet gesture and left the crowd clapping.

Little girl gifts Langa Mavuso flowers

The South African singer was performing for a bunch of people in an outside area. As he sang, the girl stood up and handed him flowers she had picked from the surrounding area. The little one's gesture touched Langa, leaving him in awe. After she gave him flowers, Langa approached her, as seen in the TikTok video shared by @livingwithmammi.

The Sunday Blues hitmaker began to sing to the sweet little girl, and people in the crowd were cheering him on.

The adorable duo's video gathered many views, thousands of likes, and many comments on the video platform.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

People react to the video

Online users were in awe of the interaction between the pair as they flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages.

Guguomuhle24 said:

"Langa is truly gifted, and for a child as young as she, doing this proves it all is beautiful."

Beyonce Knowles wrote:

"I’m jealous of this little girl. She’s Living my dream."

Mika_Writes added:

"Now, why am I crying?"

La_Gama commented:

"Kids are so pure, man."

Angelica simply said:

"How cute."

Ayanda Mlangeni gushed over the clip, saying:

"This was so beautiful to watch, Funo was the star of the day. Love her."

