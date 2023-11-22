Intliziyo hitmaker Langa Mavuso will be dropping a new single titled You Live On

The announcement was made by an entertainment commentator on Twitter, saying the song will drop on Friday

As much as netizens were excited about the release of his upcoming song, they were also reminded of the heartbreak of losing his lover

Singer Langa Mavuso has shown proof of life through music after his life partner, Chef Lentswe, suddenly passed away early this year. He will drop a new song, You Live On, on Friday, 24 November.

Langa Mavuso is preparing for the release of his new song titled 'You Live On' a few months after his lover's death. Images: @uglybruv

Source: Instagram

Langa Mavuso's new single You Live On announced on social media

The release of the upcoming song was announced on Twitter, now known as the X app, by entertainment commenter @PhilMphela, who gave details for the new track:

"Langa Mavuso drops new single. The crooner will be releasing a single titled 'You Live On'.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"In 'You Live On', Langa pours his heart into a beautiful dedication to someone who holds a special place in his heart but is no longer physically present. The single drops on November 24th 2023.

Check out the song announcement in the post below:

Social media users anticipate Langa Mavuso's upcoming song

Online spectators were convinced that the singer had written the song for his late lover as he was reported to be struggling with healing after being gripped by his death. Here are some of the comments that came in:

@londiwe92238577 had regrets:

"I could beat myself for not paying attention to Langa all along. He is a musical genius, so fresh!"

@moeketsicjess suggested:

"Aw man, for Lentswe. I'll be listening."

@skhefekhefe could relate:

"Sigh... Can't get into new relationships.Why did she have to die? I feel betrayed."

@Thandoedwana said:

"Agh I can’t wait."

@Mr_V_Jones speculated:

"Dedicated to Chef Lentswe."

@Tumi_MissLekay sighed:

"Ncaaauw man. Eish, yah neh."

@MimiMetsi5 said:

"I love him."

Fans defend Shebeshxt after assaulting a patron

In other entertainment stories on Briefly News, ex-convict Shebeshxt was seen throwing a bottle at a concert-goer in a live video.

His fans refused to believe the act, roasting the poster of the video, claiming it was old footage no matter the amount of evidence presented.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News