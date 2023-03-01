The South African culinary industry is mourning the untimely passing of celebrity chef Lentswe Bhengu

Chef Lentswe's family confirmed the news of his passing with a statement posted on his social media pages

Celebrities including Somizi Mhlongo, Moshe Ndiki, Mbalenhle Mavimbela and Ayanda Borotho have reacted to the news

Renowned chef and television personality Chef Lentswe Bhengu has died. Bhengu's family confirmed the sad news in a statement shared with the media.

Chef Lentswe Bhengu's family has issued a statement confirming his death. Image: @iam_lentswe.

Chef Lentswe Bhengu's family issues statement confirming his death

Chef Lentswe Bhengu's fans and industry colleagues are still trying to come to terms with the news of his passing.

The star's family confirmed the news in a statement on his Instagram page. The statement read:

"It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the untimely passing of our beloved son and brother, Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko fondly known to the media and his culinary family as Chef Lentswe."

According to ZAlebs, Chef Lentswe's family revealed that the media personality succumbed to a short illness.

"Lentswe had the misfortune of suffering a short illness and succumbed last night, 28th of February 2021 at Sandton Medi-Clinic."

The family also asked for privacy and prayers as they mourn the death of their beloved son. They wrote:

"The Mafoko and Bhengu families welcome your prayers and request some time to privately mourn the passing of our beloved son."

Celebs react to Chef Lentswe's death

Stars like Somizi, Moshe Ndiki, Ayanda Borotho and Mbali Mavimbela shared mixed reactions to Chef Lentswe's death news.

@mbalenhle__m wrote:

"Aibo!!!"

@moshendiki said:

"There’s no way!"

@ayandaborotho added:

"Hhhay man."

Somizi reacted:

"❤️"

@chef_nti commented:

"Nooooo LENTSWE!! Tsala."

