South African actress Amanda du-Pont looked lavish as she flaunted her luxurious Louis Vuitton sneakers

The controversial Musa Khawula posted the sneakers of the actress which are worth R20k, on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the sneakers

Amanda Du Pont flaunted her expensive sneakers. Image: Oupa Bopape

The South African actress Amanda Du-Pont became the talk of the town on social media regarding one of her most expensive apparel.

Amanda Du-Pont flaunts her R20K sneakers

One thing about Mzansi's local celebrities is that they sure have a taste for the finer things in life. Be it shoes, clothes, cars, you name it, they will flaunt them on social media.

Recently, former Skeem Saam actress Amanda Du-Pont stunned fans on social media when she showed off her expensive Louis Vuitton sneakers, which cost R20K.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted the pictures of Amanda's expensive sneakers on his Twitter (X) page and captioned them:

"Amanda du-Pont shows off her Louis Vuitton sneakers worth R20 000."

See the images below:

Netizens have mixed reactions to Amanda's sneakers

Shortly after the pictures were posted on social media, many netizens shared their mixed reactions. See some of the comments below:

@LegendNickC commented:

"Paying 20k for shoes is diabolical."

@m_kobene questioned:

"Are they Both left-footed?"

@Dr_Shiyaklenga said:

"They look like ke tsa Dm for price."

@ChrisEcxel102 responded:

"The shape is giving small street."

@itu_nadia complimented:

"They are absolutely gorgeous."

@Melo_Malebo replied:

"Can she walk in them, though? They look too tight."

@Sifisov1 said:

"She needs to walk very fast."

