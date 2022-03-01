Rolls-Royce, Bugatti and McLaren are some of the favourite luxury car brands of South African celebs such as Amanda Du Pont, Khanyi Mbau and Cassper Nyovest

We look at the specifications, features and prices of these supercars and luxury SUVs that are very popular among local musicians and entertainers and find out why they are so popular

From a McLaren GT that retails from R4,5 million to a Rolls-Royce Cullinan that costs around R12 million, these are some of the fabulous rides our favourite local celebs galavant around in

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South celebrities love luxury brands and this extends to whips. If you follow our local celebrities on social media you might have noticed how many of them are car lovers. From Cassper Nyovest's fleet of incredible toys including a McLaren GT, Bentley Continental GT, and a Mansory Rolls-Royce to Amanda Du Pont's love for Rolls-Royce and Bugatti.

We take a deep dive and look at what makes these special lux cars so popular with our favourite celebs, from the features to the powerful engines and astronomically high prices. This is all you need to know about luxury celeb whips.

Amanda Du Pont and Khanyi Mbau adore showing off luxury whips on social media. Image: Instagram

Source: UGC

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The 33-year-old actress, model and television host regularly posts incredible whips on her Instagram account. The luxury rides include Rolls-Royce Cullinan and even a Bugatti Chiron.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Cullinan is possibly one of the most luxurious SUVs on sale and is powered by a massive 6,7-litre twin-turbo V12 engine with 420kW and 720N.m. The mega SUV is built in England, and according to Priceinsouthafrica. Its top speed is 250km/h and it's capable of reaching 100km/h from a standstill in 5,2 seconds.

Price: R12 million

Bugatti Chiron

The Bugatti Chiron Du Pont is pictured in front of is one of the world's most impressive supercars. It is powered by an 8,0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine W16 and pushes out 1119 kW and 1600N.m. It is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and has four-wheel drive. The French carmaker

Bugatti claims the Chiron can go from zero to 100km/h in under 2,5 seconds and it is limited to a top speed of 420 km/h according to Car Magazine UK.

Price: R40 million

Lamborghini Huracan Spyder

The 36-year-old actress, television host and artist is a lover of luxury whips such as Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce and Mercedes-Benz.

Mbau has often posted pics of herself leaning on the hood of a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder sports car that is powered by a V10 engine and has a maximum power of 470kW and 600N.m. It has a crazy top speed of 324km/h and can reach 100km/h in 3,5 seconds.

Price: R5 760 000

Rolls-Royce Wraith

The Rolls-Royce Wraith is another one of Mbau's favourite luxury whips. The British carmaker's two-door coupe offers style and sophistication in a gorgeous package with every conceivable option available. It also uses a 6,6-litre twin-turbo V12 engine to produce 465kW and 800N.m.

The Wraith features a luxurious and opulent cabin with some of the very best materials used.

Price: R11 million

Mercedes-AMG GT

Another one of Mbau's favourites is the Mercedes-AMG GT which has a stonking 4,0-litre turbocharged engine with 410kW and 680N.m. It can get to 100km/h from a standstill in 3,7 seconds and reach a top speed of 316km/h.

Price: R3,4 million

Lamborghini Urus

Sometimes bigger is better and this SUV from Lamborghini shouts power and poise. It is available with a 4,0-litre turbo engine with 478kW and 850N.m. The top speed is a claimed 305km/h and it'll take 3,6 seconds to reach 100km/h.

It's arguably the most sporty SUV on sale at the moment.

Price: R3,9 million

McLaren GT

The popular rapper famously announced on social media that he was the first person to own a McLaren GT in the country. The distributors, Daytona Group, confirmed it and Nyovest's haters were quickly silenced. The GT has zero to 100km/h sprint time of 3,2 seconds and it is powered by a 4,0-litre V8 turbo engine with 456kW and 630N.m. Its top speed is 326km/h.

Price: R4,55 million

Ferrari 488 GTB

Arguably one of the finest supercars in the world is the Ferrari 488 and Cassper owns one. The Italian car is powered by a 3,9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with 492kW and 760N.m. It can reach 100km/h in three seconds and has a top speed of 325km/h.

Price: 5,5 million

Mansory Bentley Continental GT V8

Always the purveyor of fine cars, Cassper's white Continental GT is a comfortable cruiser that no doubt keeps the rapper ensconced in luxury.

The Bonginkosi hitmaker's car is powered by a turbo V8 engine with 404kW and 770N.m. It has a top speed of 318km/h and can reach 100km/h from a standstill in four seconds.

Price: R5,4 million

Cool whips: SA celebs show off their rides and it's hard to not be jealous

Briefly News collated South Africa's favourite celebrities and their rides. From Prince Kaybee's Mercedes-AMG GT to Cassper Nyovest's McLaren GT we took a look at the sweetest celeb whips in SA.

South African celebrities love their cars and recently at the Kyalami 9 Hour race in Johannesburg, we saw how much one of them loves motorsport.

Prince Kaybee showed off his sim racing skills by competing in the virtual Kyalami 9 Hour endurance race and also attended the event. The 32-year-old singer is known for his love for Mercedes-Benz cars and has several in his collection, including an AMG GT.

Another lover of German cars is NaakMusiq. The popular actor and musician has a couple of BMWs, including an M5 and M6. He also showed off a G20 3 Series on his Instagram page.

Source: Briefly News