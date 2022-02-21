Amanda du-Pont has taken to social media to share her recovery journey after she had a breast augmentation surgery in Turkey recently

The stunning Skeem Saam actress told her followers and celeb friends that she's recovering well and will post a pic of her "new babies" once she has fully healed

Her peers in the entertainment industry and her fans wished her a speedy recovery and said they can't wait to see her new "twins" when she posts the pics

Amanda du-Pont is recovering well at a Turkish hospital after her recent surgery. The stunner shared that she recently had a breast augmentation surgery.

Amanda Du Pont is recovering well in hospital. Image: @amandadupont

Source: Instagram

The actress told her peeps on social media that she lost some tissue on her breasts as a result of her excessive training and became "self-conscious".

TshisaLIVE reports that the stunner took to Instagram to post pics of her experience while in Turkey. She also told her followers that she'll post a snap of her "new babies" as soon as she has recovered fully, reports ZAlebs.

The Skeem Saam star's fans and peers in the entertainment industry took to her comment section on the photo-sharing app to wish her a speedy recovery while some said they can't wait to see her new "twins".

Boity said:

"Get well soon!"

nicoleah_77 wrote:

"Speedy recovery. Can't wait to view the twins."

loira_mendonca commented:

"Love this for you, Amanda."

thandiwemarumo wrote:

"Oh honey, there's plenty questions okay... but let's wait until you feel better."

__goodwell__ said:

"I thought you were sick, sis, didn't know you were getting a boob job, wow!!! Can't wait to see 'em twins. Quick recovery."

busisiwemic added:

"I need that, gal, but money dololo. Big ups to you, go get them baaaby."

Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi Matsunyane flaunts remodelled body

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Lesedi Matsunyane took to social media to show off her newly remodelled body. The stunner recently went under the knife and has finally healed.

Connie Ferguson's daughter took to Instagram and posted a fire snap of herself after she got her body done. ZAlebs reports that she captioned the hot pic:

"A nip and a tuck but still packing a punch. Now that I’m all healed up I can show off."

Mzansi celebs and her followers shared stunned reactions to the pic. Many on her timeline said Lesedi looks amazing.

