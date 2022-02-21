Haibo: Lamiez Holworthy Calls Fake Women Out for Throwing Jabs at Other Ladies

Lamiez Holworthy did not mince her words when she blasted women who hide behind the Bible and women empowerment when throwing jabs at other ladies

It is not clear what or who got the Metro FM presenter hot under the collar but she blasted women who shade others when she took to her Instagram Stories

The former Live AMP presenter encouraged such women to change their behaviour since it is now 2022 because their holier-than-thou behaviour is pathetic

Lamiez Holworthy has blasted mean girls who act self-righteous. The Metro FM presenter took to social media recently to share her thoughts on women who think they are better than others.

The TV personality did not mince her words when she called the fake woman out. However, it is not clear what sparked her recent social media rant.

The former Live AMP host took to her Instagram stories and called out girls who are mean to others but hide behind Bible verses when in public. The star asked her naysayers to change their ways as it is now 2022.

She further said that she sees all the low-key shots such ladies take at others. Lamiez Holworthy added that their behaviour is a disgrace.

"We see the subliminal jabs at others and it's pathetic to say the least," she wrote, according to ZAlebs.

Lamiez Holworthy claps back at hater

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported recently that Lamiez Holworthy told a troll where to get off. The Metro FM presenter mopped the floor with a hater who shared a nasty comment on her pic wearing short shorts.

The stunner wasn't impressed by the body-shaming naysayer and did not mince her words when she addressed the troll. Lamiez made it known that many Mzansi women look up to her because she's confident about the size of her thighs and body.

The stunner, who is married to rapper Khuli Chana, took to Twitter and replied to the hating tweep with the handle @Iprayforlovee. A peep @NwaiSethu reacted to the star's post:

"I can never have this much confidence. The fact that growing up I was always called all sorts of names and also my dad always compared me to his other kids and made me feel less then. I wish I could rock a short or dress and not care-a-Dam. @LamiezHolworthy you are beautiful sis."

