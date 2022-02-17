Sonia Mbele’s Latest Post Reminds Peeps That She’s Still Got It

Former Generations actress Sonia Mbele just keeps finding new ways to slay on her social media timeline and her latest post was no different

The media personality is just one of those South African celebrities who just don't seem to age, no matter how long they have been in the game

Sonia took her age-defying beauty and flaunted it on social media, leaving fans in awe of the actress forever known as 'Ntombi Dlomo'

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Sonia Mbele's latest social media post has proven that no matter how much time goes by, she will forever be that girl. The actress slayed the timeline in a casual look that still had followers raving about her age-defying looks.

Sonia Mbele shows off her age-defying beauty in a recent social media post. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sonia Mbele has had followers wondering what her tricks to stay looking beautiful and youthful are. The actress has tongues wagging with almost every single social media post.

Mbele took to Instagram to share yet another one of those photos that leave fans struggling to believe that she really is 46 years old.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The comment section quickly overflowed with compliments from adoring fans.

@makubevunokuphiwa said:

"You are so beautiful love❤️"

@bridjoht.s commented:

"My favourite person....... Still waiting 4 u t return with Mgedeza's baby wena Zola."

@hlengymbali wrote:

"Time to lose weight and look as hot as you, please share !! Kushubile la."

@collenbek said:

" the meaning of beautiful is here!!!!!mama this one."

According to TimesLIVE, this is not the first time that Sonia has had temperatures rising across timelines. Not so long ago, Mbele shared a bikini photo that served all kinds of hot sauce. Followers were once again begging for tips to look as good as she does.

Levels: Sonia Mbele making boss moves, 1st black woman to own water company in the country

Briefly News reported that Sonia Mbele has achieved so much success that she could probably host a master class on how to be the ultimate boss lady.

The media personality is not just a phenomenal actress but a killer businesswoman too. Alkamax has officially launched and Sonia is ready to quench Mzansi's thirst.

Sonia Mbele is well on her way to building an empire. IOL reported that the Diep City actress said that she was building the kind of industry that she wishes she grew up in. When noticed a few cracks in the industry, she decided to start her own production house to be the change she wants to see.

Source: Briefly News