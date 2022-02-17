Loretta P has never been one to take her social media content lightly and the starlets recent trip to Namibia came with no exceptions

Miss P was absolute #bodygoals in a fitted black and white number and served looks in front of an incredible desert landscape

Mzansi was all the way here for the luxury content and took to the comments section to compliment the media personality

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Social media influencer Loretta P is definitely known for living the #softlife and her recent holiday to Namibia came with all the glamour and luxury we've come to expect from the media personality.

Loretta P has never been one to take her social media content lightly and the starlets recent trip to Namibia came with no exceptions. Images: lorettahove/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram account, Loretta shared a stunning snap of herself looking effortlessly beautiful in a loose zebra-print dress. The starlet was not shy to flaunt what her mama gave her standing on top of an elegant balcony that overlooked the breathtaking Namibian landscape.

"Vacay me is truly my favourite me," she cutely captioned the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mzansi was feeling the holiday snaps and let Loretta know she was definitely serving in the comments section.

Check out some of the comments below:

monique.bvumbe said:

"The content we all signed up for."

themarchwolf said:

"No waaaays !!! What do you call this heat?"

kayleighchanyan said:

"Namibia looks good on you."

tjaysalifu said:

"SHEEEEEEESSSHHHHH COMOOONNN."

oshellah said:

"Work of art."

"Face Card": Natasha T serves #bossbabe vibes in white blazer, SA here for it

In more social media news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Natasha Thahane is setting flames to the social media streets with her most recent Instagram post. The starlet rocked a glamourous business-casual look that definitely left tongues wagging in the comments section.

Taking to her Instagram, Thahane kept things elegant with a long wavy do, understated eye make-up and a nude glossy lip. The actress accessorised with a cute silver sequined top underneath a stunning white blazer.

Fans of Thahane were feeling the look and many could not help commenting on just how beautiful Desmond Tutu's grandaughter looked. Peeps flooded the comments section with compliments and absolutely sang Thahanes praises.

Check out some of the comments below:

aviwe_hloyi:

"Face card."

mdladlanomfundo:

"Kodwa Tasha what are you showing us, Flames."

shread_is_life:

"Hai uyavutha. Can't believe kunabantu eba soh in real life."

uyandankosiluh:

"You never disappoint."

Source: Briefly News