Natasha Thahane has South Africans feeling her sense of style after sharing her latest look on Instagram

The beautiful actress rocked a look that screamed 'bling meets business' and the starlet's fans were not left disappointed

Heading to the comments, Mzansi could not help marvelling at Thahanes beauty and were not shy about sharing their praises

Actress Natasha Thahane is setting flames to the social media streets with her most recent Instagram post. The starlet rocked a glamourous business-casual look that definitely left tongues wagging in the comments section.

Natasha Thahane has South Africans feeling her sense of style after sharing her latest look on Instagram. Image: natasha_thahane/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram, Thahane kept things elegant with a long wavy do, understated eye make-up and a nude glossy lip. The actress accessorised with a cute silver sequined top underneath a stunning white blazer.

Fans of Thahane were feeling the look and many could not help commenting on just how beautiful Desmond Tutu's grandaughter looked. Peeps flooded the comments section with compliments and absolutley sang Thahanes praises.

Check out some of the comments below:

aviwe_hloyi:

"Face card."

mdladlanomfundo:

"Kodwa Tasha what are you showing us, Flames."

shread_is_life:

"Hai uyavutha. Can't believe kunabantu eba soh in real life."

uyandankosiluh:

"You never disappoint."

thubalakhe22:

"Crush yasemdletsheni."

Nathi Mthethwa says Natasha Thahane made a direct request to him for R1m funding

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that the plot of Natasha Thahane's New York Film Academy funding saga just continues to thicken. The actress tried to clear Baleka Mbete's name from the drama, only for Nathi Mthetwa to sing like a bird. The minister has shared the truth behind the allocation of funds.

TimesLIVE reported that Minister Nathi Mthetwa has confirmed that Natasha Thahane contacted him directly to request R1 million towards her tuition at the New York Film Academy in 2017.

"This request is similar to many others my office and the department constantly receives from members of the public. The public does this possibly because I am the political head of the department," he said.

Mthetwa said that he is unsure as to how Baleka Mbete was involved in the matter or what role she played in ensuring that the request was approved. Not long ago, Kaya 959 reported that Natasha went on record trying to take back what she said about Baleka helping her secure the funds on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

Source: Briefly News