Natasha Thahane's state funding drama just continues to get juicier by the week as minister Nathi Mthethwa has revealed that he had a hand in the allocation of her funds

After the actress shared that the department of sports and arts& culture gave her R1 million to study in New York, peeps raised eyebrows at the preferential treatment

Many took to social media to call out government officials who handed Desmond Tutu's granddaughter the lump sump and answers have just been revealed

The plot of Natasha Thahane's New York Film Academy funding saga just continues to thicken. The actress tried to clear Baleka Mbete's name from the drama, only for Nathi Mthetwa to sing like a bird. The minister has shared the truth behind the allocation of funds.

Nathi Mthethwa revealed that Natasha Thahane asked him directly for her bursary funds. Image: @NathiMthetwaSA and @natasha_thahane

TimesLIVE reported that Minister Nathi Mthetwa has confirmed that Natasha Thahane contacted him directly to request R1 million towards her tuition at the New York Film Academy in 2017.

"This request is similar to many others my office and the department constantly receives from members of the public. The public does this possibly because I am the political head of the department," he said.

Mthetwa said that he is unsure as to how Baleka Mbete was involved in the matter or what role she played in ensuring that the request was approved. Not long ago, Kaya 959 reported that Natasha went on record trying to take back what she said about Baleka helping her secure the funds on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

The Twitter streets could not help but get involved in the conversations as peeps shared their two cents about the minister's sudden need to clear his chest.

@Jaro_325 said:

"I'm glad that more things are being revealed with the Natasha issue, all thanks to the #PodcastAndChill . Nathi Mthethwa has revealed himself, we need more."

@MmusiMaimane wrote:

"There are some spinning turntables here but there is no music. We need to know if there was preferential treatment from @NathiMthethwaSA and whether the allocation was lawful and in alignment with due process."

@KB_Ramasimong added:

"I don't get how this is meant to be good for Minister of Sport and Arts. Natasha was specific, she approached Baleka Mbete, now Nathi Mthethwa (whose also the most useless Minister) is telling us she approached him directly. Can they just investigate this nonsense..."

Natasha Thahane explains R1 Million bursary and conversation with Baleka Mbethe

Briefly News reported that Natasha Thahane had the whole of Mzansi talking when she revealed how she was able to study at the New York Film Academy. Many questioned how the government was able to come up with such funds for one individual while others struggle for the bare minimum.

Politicians were gearing up to get involved when the actress released videos explaining the fiasco.

TimesLIVE reported that when Natasha went on MacG's Podcast and Chill, she opened her mouth and sang like a bird about the massive favour she called into Baleka Mbete. The actress, who is Desmond Tutu's granddaughter, told the YouTuber that the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture wrangled a whole million to fund her studies abroad.

