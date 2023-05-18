The Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Mthembu's marriage to Kgolo 'Da Guru' Mthembu has been marred with infidelity

The pair have had to nip various allegations in the bud, including reports that Da Guru was cheating with fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane

The star's marriage was recently thrust into the spotlight again when entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared pictures of Kgolo and his alleged side chick

The Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Mthembu is the talk of the town again after reports of infidelity in her marriage surfaced.

‘RHOD’ star Annie Mthembu’s husband Kgolo Mthembu is allegedly cheating on her. Image: @mrsannbition

Source: Instagram

The star has previously denied all reports of cheating in her marriage, including reports that her husband Kgolo Mthembu was seen getting cosy with Sbahle Mpisane.

RHOD star Annie Mthembu's husband Kgolo Mthembu's pictures with his alleged side chick go viral

Hours after Annie swore that all was well in her and Da Guru's paradise, new evidence suggesting he is cheating has emerged. Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared snaps of Da Guru chatting with a mysterious woman.

Another picture shows the alleged couple sitting in a car. Musa Khawula's post comes after Annie told Sane that there were no cheating allegations in her marriage during the reunion episode of The Real Housewives of Durban.

Musa Khawula's post about RHOD star Annie's husband Kgolo Mthembu cheating sparks heated debate

Social media has been buzzing since Musa Khawula's post went viral. People were surprised at how the pictures leaked after Annie had stated that there were no infidelity issues in her union with Da Guru.

@andie_mcasa said:

"Not after yesterday’s episode ‍♀️‍♀️ Men will embarrass you ladies let’s stop this nonsense of defending men ‍♀️‍♀️."

@kgomotso_mad wrote:

"Why did the side leak these pictures though and futhi who is she since she wants to trend?"

@awandeking added:

"Ohh but Anna said on the reunion there is NO infidelity between SHE and HE...what's wrong with SHE ohh but good luck to SHE.. uzayenze njani ke ngoku "

@silenzimande commented:

"She looks like Londie London ."

@favouredbygrace noted:

"Why does he look so happy with this one? Never seen him smile from ear to ear."

