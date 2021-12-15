Anele Mdoda can't seem to escape her comments about Kelly Rowland's looks as she finds herself trending once again

The former Destiny's Child member shared a series of smoking hot snaps and without fail, the Saffas came dragging in Anele's name

Peeps are making sure that the 947 host does not forget the things she said even when she is just sipping water and minding her business

These days Kelly Rowland never trends without Anele Mdoda's name following right behind her. The American singer innocently shared a gorgeous photo dump and little did she know that poor Anele would be getting dragged in the comments.

Anele Mdoda is trending again after Kelly Rowland posted a stunning photo dump. Image: @zinathu and @kellyrowland

The Anele Mdoda and Kelly Rowland saga seems to be never-ending. The singer set the Twitter streets alight when she shared a series of photos that had some tongues wagging. Many South Africans know that if Kelly posts a photo then it's only a matter of time before Anele's name gets brought up.

@Brownskin_Girlz started off the Anele comments when she called her out, saying:

"Gorgeous as always. Here's that lady who called you ugly, Anele what were you thinking mama."

@JoboItumeling said:

"She will be found SHAKING!!!!"

@CrocsClothing who has been team Kelly asked:

"When are you coming to South Africa or recognise us at least. We have been cheering for you the whole year."

@koonxumalo warned the peeps:

"Mzansi, please don't comment here, sigulelwa president futhi (our president is sick)."

IOL reports that peeps are still holding a grudge against Anele for saying that Beyoncé is much prettier than Kelly Rowland. Tweeps asked her to take back the remark but the breakfast show host refused and now she can't live down that moment.

Anele Mdoda denies she hates Kelly Rowland, SA reacts: "She's capable of witchcraft"

Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda has opened up about her alleged beef with Kelly Rowland. The media personality denied that she hates the US singer. Anele was a guest on Podcast and Chill with MacG on Channel O.

Anele usually gets dragged on social media whenever Kelly posts her snaps. This is because Anele thinks Kelly is not on Beyoncé's level of beauty. MacG asked the radio presenter:

"Why do you hate Kelly Rowland so much?"

