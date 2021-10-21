Anele Mdoda has addressed her alleged beef with US singer and Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland

The Mzansi media personality shared that she doesn't hate Kelly but reiterated that she's not prettier than her band-mate, Beyoncé

Social media users said it is wrong for a public figure like Anele to be saying such things about other celebs on public platforms

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Anele Mdoda has opened up about her alleged beef with Kelly Rowland. The media personality denied that she hates the US singer. Anele was a guest on Podcast and Chill with MacG on Channel O.

Anele Mdoda has denied that she is beefing with Kelly Rowland. Image: @zintathu, @kellyrowland

Source: Instagram

Anele usually gets dragged on social media whenever Kelly posts her snaps. This is because Anele thinks Kelly is not on Beyoncé's level of beauty. MacG asked the radio presenter:

"Why do you hate Kelly Rowland so much?"

Anele denied that she hates the Destiny's Child member and gave reasons why she has continuously bashed the superstar on social media. Anele Mdoda replied:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"I don't hate Kelly at all. I just don't think she's prettier than Beyoncé... For years Michelle was called an ugly one in Destiny's Child, no one batted an eyelid."

Tweeps took to Channel O's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on Anele's response to MacG.

@MaakeMandisi said:

"She just doesn't get it. You're a public figure saying negative things about another public figure on a public platform."

@4everSiya wrote:

" 'I just don't think she's prettier than Beyoncé...' Fair point, but if the tables were turned and someone said Anele's not prettier than so-and-so, how would she feel about that? Sure, she'll pretend to brush it off but it's not a nice thing to say about someone ON A PUBLIC PLATFORM."

@lerato80202335 commented:

"Why must she even compare. O dom this lady."

@Molemi_Tebele said:

"She’s capable of witchcraft that one."

@Ngema_Sthembiso wrote:

"Naah there's a beef, she's trying to hide it."

@Hlomza_ZA added:

"Anele calling anyone ugly is an oxymoron."

Kelly Rowland throws possible shade at Anele Mdoda again

In related news, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda infamously trends whenever Kelly Rowland's name enters chats in Mzansi. The presenter, who has been rumoured to be beefing with the former Destiny's Child member, can't seem to catch a break.

Peeps are now convinced that one too many coincidences may just be proof that Kelly knows exactly what she is doing.

Twitter has discovered that Kelly may have just fired her second shot. Not long ago, Anele shared a snap of herself looking snatched in a green blazer dress. To many people's surprise, the US singer shared a pic of herself rocking her own version of the look.

Source: Briefly.co.za