Mzansi has been left in stitches after a Twitter user zoned in on Mafikizolo's relationship status

Peeps wondered whether Nhlanhla Nciza and Theo Kgosinkwe's relationship is purely platonic

Briefly News jumped into the comments to bring readers all the hilarious reactions to the post

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi has been left in stitches after a tweep raised eyebrows by questioning whether Mafikizolo duo Nhlanhla Nciza and Theo Kgosinkwe have not been tempted to do the deed.

The composer and lead singer music duo was formed in 1996 and have transcended the local music scene, having attracted continental and worldwide acclaim.

Mzansi social media followers have not shunned a possible love connection between Makizolo's duo. Image: @k_nokweh.

Source: Twitter

The bond they would've come to form after two decades together is undeniable, but that's not the only thing Saffas (as there are others too) have questioned.

The tweet shared by @k_nokweh read:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"You mean they never made a mistake once, just once?"

Other Mzansi social media users reacted in hysterics, with the tweet attracting close to 6 200 tweets and hundreds of comments.

Mzansi churns out opposing theories

Briefly News takes a look at all the hilarious reactions to the post.

@@ephraimse wrote:

"Before you ask that, is the guy even straight?"

@LungaSliq said:

"I met them and found it weird that they don't even hang out together after performances..."

@KhayaElihle3 added:

"Kudala im sure baqala daar 'EMLANJENI' (the name of their song) if you know the lyrics so well you will agree with me."

@NgomaneEddie offered:

"I've sent my team to do further investigations, we will respond to you guys in due course."

@th3b0wss observed:

"Probably never did. I think that's why they have lasted this long. We all know how feelings cannot be controlled, eps not this well. They probably think of each other as siblings."

Source: Briefly.co.za