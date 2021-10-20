A social media user has tweeps calling out VW Polo drivers after her ex-bae supposedly tried to outrace a whole BMW M3

According to @Eksemandisa, the guy she was with complained that he was 'tired' after he was unable to beat the M3 in a race

Saffas jumped on the opportunity to roast some Polo drivers as usual and the responses were beyond hilarious

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A viral Twitter post asking the ladies of the app when they realised they had to break up with their man has Mzansi talking. @Lungii_T shared the following question with their followers:

"Ladies, when did you realise, 'Hmmmm, nah, he gotta go'?"

@Eksemandisa responded with something that got tweeps TALKING! She called out her ex who just so happened to be a Polo driver. Yah neh, a Polo driver... She wrote:

"He tried to outrace iM3 with his Polo then complained about being tired when he couldn’t catch up. (He’s a Twitter gent, if he sees this oh bawo.)"

A local lady has detailed how she knew it was time for her man to go after he tried to outrace a BMW in his VW Polo. Image: @Eksemandisa and National Motor Museum/Heritage Images

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@Eksemandisa's post gained over 3 000 likes with hundreds of comments left by Saffas who could not handle the pure savagery in her response.

Mzansi roasts Polo drivers - once again

@_ucijimpi said:

"He tried to be fast but ended up being furious."

@MaanoMadima wrote:

"Polo drivers believe that their cars are the fastest."

@muvenda_ndi shared:

"That’s why I only race the Renault Kwid, even when I’m tired, I dust that car."

@keletso_mosaka said:

"VW Polo drivers are relentless, OK?"

@Ziningi_Radebe shared:

"A whole M3."

@Batebang added:

"Polo drivers never cease to amaze me."

“Bopha”: Guy shares funny video of how to protect bae from VW Polo drivers

In other news about Polo drivers, Briefly News recently reported that Gift Mahlale introduced a new trend on social media after sharing a video where he is seen tying his girlfriend up to ensure she is not 'stolen'.

The social media account holder took to TikTok and Instagram to upload the hilarious video clip. It sends a message to VW drivers, who are seemingly known for impressing and charming girls with ease.

However, the young man seems to have a plan. In the video, he is seen taking out a tie and tying his hand to that of his partner just after noticing a VW driver. He captioned the video:

“Here's my meme on this sound #Bopha #giftmanando #comedy #fyp.”

Source: Briefly.co.za