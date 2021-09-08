“Bopha”: Guy Shares Funny Video of How to Protect Bae from VW Polo Drivers

South Africans are in stitches as they watch a video posted by Gift Mahlale in which he shares tips on how to avoid losing bae to VW Polo owners

@Gift_Manando took to TikTok and Instagram to upload his hilarious clip where he is seen tying his girlfriend up after seeing a VW car driver nearly

The video is being seriously loved by many people who say this is a brilliant idea, however, one driver said there is nothing that can stop Polo drivers

Gift Mahlale is introducing a new trend on social media after sharing a video where he is seen tying his girlfriend up to ensure she is not 'stolen'. The social media account holder took to TikTok and Instagram to upload the hilarious video clip.

It sends a message to VW drivers, who are seemingly known for impressing and charming girls with ease.

However, the young man seems to have a plan. In the video, he is seen taking out a tie and tying his hand to that of his partner just after noticing a VW driver.

He captioned the video:

“Here's my meme on this sound #Bopha #giftmanando #comedy #fyp.”

A South African has devised a funny plan to protect her bae. Image: @Gift_Manando/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@NathiKakhulu said:

“Mr. Manando can you please provide us with her IG handle please hahaha.”

@Nqaba_Hudson said:

“Hahaha, my understanding of what the song means.”

@Solid.Persona said:

“It’s that Charmaine?”

@Mpkiseng Shongwe said:

“You killed that video.”

@Spaps54 said:

“Bopha njayami.”

@Brayton said:

“VW Polo drivers are more dangerous.”

@Mihaila said:

“She will find time for Polo drivers.”

@Bluey115 said:

“Bopha umntanakho.”

@Nike_Mnisi said:

“Sithatha kunjalo, you can come along bro.”

@Thulani Mbonani said:

“I wouldn’t have thought of this. You killed it.”

Source: Briefly.co.za