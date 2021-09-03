One funny and local woman has posted an entertaining video on social media where her Alexa app fails to register her instructions

The stunning lady, @Sphokuhle.N, shared the hilarious clip on TikTok where she gets annoyed with the artificial intelligence Alexa application

Some of the woman’s followers have advised her to try a British accent rather than the one widely used in Mzansi

One woman is entertaining people on social media channels after sharing a video of her giving an instruction to the application known as Alexa. Alexa fails to register a simple instruction from the house owner regarding switching on the lights.

Many South Africans feel the woman should use a different English accent and some jokingly feel the accent used is too South African. At the same time, some TikTok users are challenging the account holder, @Sphokuhle.N, to go for a United States of America or British accent.

In the viral short video clip, there's a blue speaker box next to an Xbox echoing the instruction and we take a look at the hilarious reactions to the post.

South Africans are entertained by a short video on social media. Image: @S.Crumptious/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Ntsako Glen said:

“Aren’t we gonna speak about the Xbox though?”

@Pfano Khavhu said:

“It’s turn on the lights, hahaha.”

2Tellamen said:

“South Africans are South Africans hahaha. Uthi nyorri.”

@Lesiba Brian said:

“Next time Alexa will respond in isiZulu.”

2User97300 said:

“You have to say turn on the lights, hahaha.”

@Sandile65 said:

“How much is Alexa anyway?”

@AMINATA said:

“Haibo, you made my day.”

@LondyKunene said:

“Alexa wenzani manje?”

@Treasure said:

“She’s probably mad at you.”

