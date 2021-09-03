“Haibo”: Mzansi Loves Entertaining TikTok Video of Alexa's Failure to Follow Instructions
- One funny and local woman has posted an entertaining video on social media where her Alexa app fails to register her instructions
- The stunning lady, @Sphokuhle.N, shared the hilarious clip on TikTok where she gets annoyed with the artificial intelligence Alexa application
- Some of the woman’s followers have advised her to try a British accent rather than the one widely used in Mzansi
One woman is entertaining people on social media channels after sharing a video of her giving an instruction to the application known as Alexa. Alexa fails to register a simple instruction from the house owner regarding switching on the lights.
Many South Africans feel the woman should use a different English accent and some jokingly feel the accent used is too South African. At the same time, some TikTok users are challenging the account holder, @Sphokuhle.N, to go for a United States of America or British accent.
In the viral short video clip, there's a blue speaker box next to an Xbox echoing the instruction and we take a look at the hilarious reactions to the post.
The post reads:
@Ntsako Glen said:
“Aren’t we gonna speak about the Xbox though?”
@Pfano Khavhu said:
“It’s turn on the lights, hahaha.”
2Tellamen said:
“South Africans are South Africans hahaha. Uthi nyorri.”
@Lesiba Brian said:
“Next time Alexa will respond in isiZulu.”
2User97300 said:
“You have to say turn on the lights, hahaha.”
@Sandile65 said:
“How much is Alexa anyway?”
@AMINATA said:
“Haibo, you made my day.”
@LondyKunene said:
“Alexa wenzani manje?”
@Treasure said:
“She’s probably mad at you.”
“You nailed it”: Somizi uploads hilarious TikTok video, fans can’t stop watching
Checking a previous story, Briefly News published that Somizi Mhlongo is never bored, he is always up to something. It must have been a slow Saturday for him to make this video.
Fans loved it and couldn't stop watching it. He wore a beanie over a wig with clothes pegs on the ends of his fingers. He lipsynced perfectly to the song and Mzansi was impressed with quite a few people telling him that he'd nailed it.
kgomotso_minnie: "I watched this over and over because I couldn't understand what's happening."
luyandazanempilo: "I've seen it all yaz, I was not ready for this."
Source: Briefly.co.za