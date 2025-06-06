Zakwe is making a highly anticipated return to music, and Big Zulu is playing a key role in supporting his comeback

The KwaZulu-Natal rapper shared a snippet of a new unreleased track featuring Big Zulu on Instagram

Big Zulu announced that he is taking Zakwe to a special studio camp to help him finish his first full length project in years

Big Zulu booked Zakwe for a special studio camp to finish album.

KwaZulu-Natal based rapper Zakwe’s highly anticipated return to music has just received a major boost from an old friend who has been with him since when he was still on the come up.

Big Zulu drags Zakwe to mountain studio camp

Taking to his official Instagram account on Wednesday 4 June 2025, Zakwe shared a snippet of his unreleased song featuring Big Zulu, giving fans a taste of what to expect on his next project.

The Cebisa hitmaker paired the post with a caption pouring out his emotions. The post was captioned:

“mina ngase….. ngithembile!!!! ey ngoba nganginethemba mntanomuntu 🫶🏾”

In the comments, Big Zulu revealed plans to whisk Zakwe away to a studio camp sometime next week.

“Ngeke asambe ku studio camp next week 🤝” (Which roughly translates to I can’t wait to go to studio camp next week 🤝)

Big Zulu took things further and shared the video on his official Instagram account. He explained that he will be taking Zakwe to a special studio camp next week in the Khahlamba mountains. The camp is meant to facilitate Zakwe to finish his long-awaited album.

“Ay bafwuthu sengithathe isinqumo next week ngizothatha umfwethu uZakwe and book istudio camp le entaben zokhahlamba🏔special for yena to finish Album lakhe ngike phela kade silindile👏🏿Ngicela sihlale emlindelweni sonke👏🏿uzokhipha date ye Album soon🤝 @zakwesa” (Hey guys, I've made a decision, next week I'll take my brother Zakwe and book a studio camp in the mountains of Khokhalahamba🏔special for him to finish his album, we've been waiting for it👏🏿Please stay tuned👏🏿he'll release the album date soon🤝 @zakwesa)

Zakwe urges Mzansi rappers to start beefing

Meanwhile, Zakwe shared an interesting take on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef.

The Sebetin hitmaker suggested that South African rappers needed to start beefing to bring more attention to the genre.

Zakwe urged rappers to beef to make hip hop relevant. Image: zakwesa

SA hip hop has been overshadowed by Amapiano, which is currently the biggest genre in the country and abroad.

Zakwe told TimesLIVE that Big Zulu's stunt with 100 Bars, as well as Cassper Nyovest and AKA's beef, helped the genre and beef is what is needed now to bring SA hip hop back to the fore.

Big Zulu and Emtee collaborate on highly successful song

Zakwe isn't the first rapper Big Zulu has dragged to the studio.

Briefly News reported that Big Zulu dragged Emtee into the studio after they squashed their beef and released a popular song.

The two collaborated on a new single, Abazazi Bafunani, popularly known as 21 Questions.

The song enjoyed immense success and hit one million views five days after its release. It remains to be seen if the same success will be replicated on Big Zulu's collab with Zakwe.

