Fan-favourite actor Israel Matseke-Zulu celebrated his beloved friend Presley Chweneyagae at his memorial service on Tuesday

The former Tsotsi actor revealed at Chweneyagae's ceremony that The River star was humble despite his achievements

South Africans and the late actor's celebrity friends took to social media this week to bid farewell to him

Actors pay tribute to Presley Chweneyagae at memorial service. Images: PresleyChweneyagae

Source: Instagram

Former Gomora actor Israel Matseke-Zulu bid farewell to his Tsotsi co-star Presley Chweneyagae at his memorial service on Tuesday, 3 May.

The actor, who starred opposite actress Matshepo Sekgopi in The River passed away on Tuesday, 27 May at the age of 40.

Matseke-Zulu who starred opposite Chweneyagae in Tsotsi had the crowd singing and laughing at the actor's memorial service at the Mmabatho Convetion Center in the North West province.

The Yizo Yizo star described Chweneyagae as a legend who gave of his love for his craft on screen.

Matseke-Zulu also revealed that the late actor was testament to the saying that where one comes from does not define how they shape their life.

"There's a lot we can talk about, sometimes it's unnecessary. To be in Hollywood is not to be in heaven. Yes, we won the Oscar, we brought the Oscar in the country, but Oscar doesn't make you a millionaire," said Matseke-Zulu.

South Africans pay tribute to the award-winning actor

@Kgalisto replied:

"Presley Chweneyagae murdered that Cobrizi character so much that people like me who don't even know the name of the show that character is featured in, but we do know Cobrizi. He shall not be forgotten."

@NakediSharon said:

"You can't go wrong with fotsek. This guy can do everything. Hala rest in peace tsotsi", (bad guy).

@NomvulaGiyose responded:

"This is a memorial service we need for Mokwepa Cobrizi. The people whom he was working together. They know him better."

@EmmiieTLO replied:

"Oh, a legend has fallen. May his soul continue to rest in peace."

@evelensegolodi416 said:

"The memorial service was massive. Thank you, South Africa. May your soul rest in peace Cobra."

Actor's second memorial service

The family has confirmed that the Safta-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae's second memorial service will be held at the State Theatre, Gauteng province on Thursday, 5 May from 11am.

The actor will be buried on Saturday, 7 June at the Akasia Community Hall in Gauteng. His funeral service will start at 08:00.

Actor Israel Matseke-Zulu bids farewell to 'The River' actor. Images: MatsekeZulu

Source: Instagram

